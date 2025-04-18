As Drake Continues Claiming 'Defamation' Over Kendrick's 'Not Like Us,' Here Are All the Times Drake Took Serious Lyrical Shots at Folks

It’s not so fun when the rabbit got the gun, huh Drake? The Certified Lover Boy is still in the courts pushing for a lawsuit against UMG, the music corporation which owns over 30 percent of the greater musical market, according to Billboard. Drake is known for his pop hits and rap disses, but clearly, he’s not a big fan of losing.

As The Root previously reported, Drake’s lawsuit stems from his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. After the Compton rapper most notably dropped “Not Like Us,” the song of the 2024 summer, Drake’s been on a mission to stop fans from rapping the catchy “certified pedophile” and “A minorrrrr” lyrics. His mission was only furthered when Lamar took to the Super Bowl halftime stage to diss Drizzy in front of the whole world.

It was that performance which the Canadian rapper claimed “defamed” him. With all the talks of defamation, let’s flash back in time to remember when Drake dissed rappers and real people for his personal benefit.

Megan Thee Stallion



Drake, 21 Savage - Circo Loco (Audio)

After Megan Thee Stallion was shot by Canadian singer Tory Lanez, many in the music industry picked a side. And Drake, surprisingly, had the most to say about the Texas star. On the song “Circo Loco,” Drake rapped “This b***h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion.”



Lanez was found guilty of the 2020 shooting and sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Him and Meg have since gone back and forth in the courts over issues connected to the case.

Kendrick Lamar

Push Ups

Let’s not forget Drake practically begged Lamar to diss him after releasing “Push Ups,” taunting the “Alright” rapper’s size and rap skills. Drake rapped “How the f**k you big steppin’ with a size seven men’s on/ Your last one bricked, you really not on s**t / They make excuses for you ’cause they hate to see me lit.”

If that wasn’t enough, Drake continued calling out Lamar saying, “Pull your contract ’cause we gotta see the split/ Ain’t no way you doin’ splits b***h your pants might rip.” These lyrics mean a little more now since a judge ruled Drake could pursue UMG’s documents about the Super Bowl performance and even Lamar’s record contract.

Rick Ross

The beef between Drake and Rick Ross started when Ross unfollowed Drake on Instagram last year. Apparently, the Candaian pop star wasn’t too happy about that, so he took things to the booth. “I might take your latest girl and cuff her like Ricky/ Can’t believe he’s jumping in, this nigga turning 50,” he rapped on a leaked diss track.

And that wasn’t all! Drake went on to claim “Every song that made it on the chart he got from Drizzy.” This has some truth to it as three of Ross’ six Billboard charting songs featured Drake.

Serena Williams

Drake - Middle of the Ocean (Audio)

In 2022, Drake came for the Olympic athlete and her man in “Middle of the Ocean” rapping, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.” If you don’t recall, Williams and Drake briefly dated over a decade ago. Ever since then, it seems like the “Hotline Bling” singer can’t just be happy for his ex.

Alexis Ohanian, Williams’ husband, responded to Drake in a tweet saying “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.”

So while Drake is set on making UMG pay for their alleged role in “defaming” him, we have to remember who is the real pro at disses and bold claims. His lawsuit is still in its early stages. It is expected to go to trial in 2026.