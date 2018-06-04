Photo: Scottsdale Police Department via AP

The suspect behind a string of homicides in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas of Arizona has been identified as Dwight Lamon Jones.



According to reports, the 56-year-old was in the midst of a contentious eight-year divorce with his wife, and police believe that all six people killed were connected to the drawn-out proceedings including two paralegals, a psychologist, and a forensic psychiatrist, who coincidentally worked on the JonBenét Ramsey murder case.

Newsweek reports that Jones was found dead Monday at the Extended Stay America hotel, in Scottsdale, where he had been living. Jones, who allegedly fired at officers, was gassed, and a drone was sent inside his hotel room through a window, where he later was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to ABC News.

Jones was a suspect in the deaths of Dr. Steven Pitt, the forensic investigator in the murder of Ramsey. Pitt was shot outside of his office on Thursday, and police confirm that Pitt worked with Jones in connection to his divorce his wife, Connie Jones, according to a local news station, KPNX. Newsweek reports:

Court records show that Connie Jones filed for divorce from her then-husband in 2009, a case that dragged on for years and involved psychological evaluations. Following Pitt’s death, another two people were killed. Two paralegals, Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson, with Burt, Feldman and Grenier law firm in Scottsdale, were killed on Friday, AZcentral reported. A partner at the family law firm, Elizabeth Feldman, is listed as the lawyer who represented Connie Jones in her divorce from Dwight Lamon Jones. Marshall Levine, a psychologist, was found shot Saturday as well. Police told AZcentral that they were confident Levine’s death was related to the others, but it was unclear how he might have been connected to Jones. … On Monday, police found an additional two victims at a home in Fountain Hills that they believe were also connected to the killer, police said in the press conference.

Police said that the suspect’s ex-wife, Connie, and son were both unharmed. Most mass shootings have roots in domestic violence.

Connie Jones released a statement on Monday night, according to USA Today:



“He was a very emotionally disturbed person as the court records will confirm,” she said in the statement. “Personally, I have feared for my safety for the past nine years. I cannot express the emotions I feel for the innocent families touched by this.”