A GOP candidate for an Arizona college district’s governing board was allegedly caught with his pants down in the worst place imaginable earlier this month. Police arrested the candidate, Randy Kauffman, on public sexual indecency charges after an officer allegedly caught him masturbating in his car near a preschool.

“I fucked up,” said Kaufman once he was caught, according to the police report.

According to the report, he told police that he was watching “interracial porn.” He also claimed that he had not noticed that he was near a “child center” until he was caught by police.

For obvious reasons, Kaufman is suspending his campaign. It’s a little hard to run as the guy who got caught masturbating in front of a preschool. But, it is too late for his name to be replaced on the ballot, according to the Huffington Post.

However, the story took another twist after news outlets began digging through his now-deleted Facebook posts.

The same man allegedly caught masturbating in front of a preschool, had also gone on a tirade about wanting “our children protected [from] the progressive left,” according to the Huffington Post.

In a campaign town hall, Kauffman rallied against letting “politics” get into schools, saying it was dividing our country.

Other news outlets, including Law and Order, a crime outlet, dug through his other pro-MAGA posts, where he rallied against “baby killing leftists” and went after abortion providers.

“Interesting that the very liberals who hate guns and heavily restrict them in their states but travel across state lines to buy them, now bemoan the fact that liberals who like abortion will have to travel across state lines to have abortions,” Kauffman wrote in another post, according to Law and Order.

Not to be the hypocrisy police, but it does seem strange to rally against liberals trying to harm children and then go ahead and masturbate less than 200 ft from a bunch of babies.

But I guess we’ll have to wait and see if Maricopa County feels the same way since his name is still on the ballot and early voting is already underway.