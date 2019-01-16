Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

An uproar has erupted in the literary world as Michelle Obama’s Becoming is poised to knock a veritable juggernaut of fine literature out of its spot as Amazon’s longest-running No. 1 best-selling book.



Nah, I’m fucking with you—it was just Fifty Shades of Grey, a sweaty fan fiction account of a wispy white women and the man who stalks and harasses her and tries to make it look like a BDSM kink, whose equally white and sweaty movie adaptation engendered what you cannot tell me isn’t one of the worst Weeknd songs ever made.

Advertisement

According to CNN, Becoming has enjoyed a two-month streak at the top of Amazon’s list. The book has gone through multiple reprints and has likely sold into the multiple millions, if its first-week sales even remotely continued at the same pace.

What I’m saying is, people seem to enjoy both inspo porn and… bad softcore porn. The goddamn American dream, folks.

The continued success of Obama’s book doesn’t come as a surprise, though. The memoir has been doing crazy numbers since before its release, topping both Amazon’s and Barnes and Noble’s best-seller lists on preorders alone. She’s also been chilling on the New York Times best-seller list for a smooth eight weeks, CNN notes.

Advertisement

You earned it, Michelle!