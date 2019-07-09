Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

The president of the United States is a Twitter troll. He often uses his social media pulpit to call Congress members derogatory nicknames while defending his draconian administration.



Well, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled that if the Supreme Bitch can dish it than he’s got to be willing to take it and because he’s the president, who serves at the will of the people, he can’t block Twitter users from his official account.

Advertisement

According to the Hill, the court found the practice of Trump blocking people from his official account to be discriminatory and also a bit douche-y, considering he talks mad shit and then blocks people who bash him back.

From the Hill:

The ruling upholds a lower court ruling that also found Trump cannot block the Twitter users. The president uses his Twitter account to make announcements, from personnel changes within his administration to the implementation of new policies. The judges wrote “that the First Amendment does not permit a public official who utilizes a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise‐open online dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees.”

Advertisement

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University filed the lawsuit on behalf of seven citizens that the president blocked on Twitter, the Hill reports.

Advertisement

The judges wrote in their opinion that Trump’s Twitter account has “all the trappings of an official, state‐run account,” and that Trump and his officials did this to themselves since they have noted on several occasions that the president’s tweets are “official statements.”

And they noted that the National Archives, “the agency of government responsible for maintaining the government’s records, has concluded that the President’s tweets are official records,” the Hill reports

Advertisement

“We conclude that the evidence of the official nature of the Account is overwhelming,” the opinion reads. “We also conclude that once the President has chosen a platform and opened up its interactive space to millions of users and participants, he may not selectively exclude those whose views he disagrees with.”

The judges did note that social media companies didn’t need to take on any further policies, “or that the Constitution does not allow for other Twitter users to block each other,” the Hill reports.

Advertisement

They added that the president cannot be both a public servant on a public platform and then be awarded privacy when he doesn’t like something someone says about him.

The judges also added that the president is a petty bitch who needs to grow the fuck up because the courts have real shit to decide and not this. They also said, “President Obama would never.” Then they said I hate your anus-shaped mouth and your homeless tumbleweed hair.*

Advertisement