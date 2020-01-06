AOC Expresses Frustration With 'Moderates', Generally States Facts In New Interview

Photo : Spencer Platt ( Getty Images )

It’s been frustrating in recent years watching the Democratic party try too hard to appeal to a group that wants nothing to do with it. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) seems to know that frustration first hand.

“Democrats can be too big of a tent,” Ocasio-Cortez told New York Magazine in a profile published on Monday. When pressed further on what her role in congress would be under a Biden presidency she states, “Oh God. In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America, we are.” No lies detected.

Ocasio-Cortez vents her frustration with the current Democratic party’s obsession with moderates in the profile. She’s at odds with the current establishment due to their focus more on maintaining a majority and getting votes as opposed to iterating policies that would, you know, make things better. The profile details how she’s become somewhat of a loner in Congress as a result of her sticking to her ideals. Congressional aides interviewed in the piece, whether they like her or not, seem to believe she runs the risk of alienating herself in the party as a result . One of the aides interviewed states, “You have to learn quickly; otherwise, you will be in the minority and you will be as relevant as that windowpane. Do you want to be able to just talk a lot or do you want to be able to do something?”

She lays out a very passionate vision for the future of the party throughout the piece. O ne where progressive ideas aren’t expended just to save some votes for a Democrat elected in a red state. It’s honestly exciting to see. We’ve got a morally bankrupt individual leading a moral bankrupt party and instead of calling it what it is, the Democrats have spent the last three years hand-wringing . Having representatives willing to take that on is welcome change of pace over some outdated appeal to “the center.”

The hope is that with Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Rashiad Tlaib and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, more leaders will soon be elected that have capacity to not capitulate to old men with old ideas just for the sake of politics.