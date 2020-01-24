Antonio Brown Turns Himself In After Alledged Assault on Moving Truck Driver

Photo : Michael Reaves ( Getty Images )

NFL wide receiver and free agent Antonio Brown turned himself in to the Broward County jail Thursday night, according to Sports Illustrated. Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, are accused of attacking a moving truck driver on Tuesday. He faces charges of felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

A Broward County judge set Brown’s bond at $100,000 and ordered he surrender his passport, wear a GPS monitor and to undergo a mental health evaluation after he is released from jail.



Brown hasn’t been having a great 2020 so far. According to Sports Illustrated, Tuesday’s incident was actually the second time in two weeks that police were called to Brown’s home in Hollywood, Fla. On Jan. 13, cops responded to an alleged domestic incident at is house and Hollywood police say it was the third domestic incident involving Brown in the past three months.



In fact, CBS Miami reported that the Hollywood police have really had enough of Brown — who had been donating time and money to the Police Athletic League youth football team in Hollywood —since after a video was uploaded to social media showing the former NFL player cursing out police officers as well as the mother of his own children. According to police, his F-bomb laced tirade was carried out in full view and earshot of his children. Apparently, things got so bad that on Jan. 15, Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss, filed for sole custody of their 3 children.



So yeah, you could say Brown has been having a rough go of it. Of course, you’d also have to acknowledge that his problems seem self inflicted and also affect those close to him and those, like a certain moving truck driver, who have the unfortunate experience of coming in contact with him. This recent incident doesn’t help his image at all.



Do better, Antonio.

