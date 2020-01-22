Police Investigating Antonio Brown After Alleged Assault of Moving Truck Driver at His Home

Photo : Michael Reaves ( Getty Images )

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Antonio Brown is in the news again.

This time, he’s a suspect in an incident involving a moving truck, his trainer, and an alleged physical altercation. Because, of course, he is.



From ESPN:



Antonio Brown and his trainer allegedly battered the driver of a moving truck outside his residence here, the Hollywood Police Department said Tuesday. Brown is a suspect in the alleged incident but is not in custody and has not been arrested, said police officials, who added that the criminal investigation is ongoing. The trainer, Glen Holt, was charged with one count of felony burglary and battery. He was booked into jail Tuesday evening.

As public information officer Christian Lata tells it, police responded to an emergency call from Brown’s residence. Upon their arrival, they discovered the victim, who claimed that he had been assaulted. Police then attempted to talk to the All-Pro receiver for further questioning, yet despite him being home at the time, somehow failed to do so. As a result, police were unable to bring battery charges against the former Pittsburgh Steeler on Tuesday.

The criminal investigation is still ongoing and police have expressed their intent to contact Brown in order to determine the extent of his involvement in this latest incident.

Last week, Brown was involved in a domestic disturbance with the mother of his children before deciding to broadcast a heated exchange with police on Instagram Live. In its aftermath, his longtime agent Drew Rosenhaus dumped him as a client, citing Brown’s need to get help—and that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s been a tumultuous year for one of the NFL’s premier talents.

Hopefully, Brown ’s able to turn things around before his erratic behavior spirals beyond the point of no return.