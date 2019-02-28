Screenshot: Toyota Ad (YouTube)

Antoinette “Toni” Harris starred in a Toyota ad that played during the Super Bowl. The commercial was an ode to Harris’ perseverance to become a football player despite all odds, including cancer.



On Tuesday that hard work paid off as Harris announced that she would be singing a letter of intent to play college football at Central Methodist University (Fayette, Mo.), making her the first female skill-position player to land a football scholarship, according to the school.

The 22-year-old who played safety for a community college in Los Angeles had five different offers to chose from, USA Today reports. Other women have made college teams as walk-ons and the few who landed scholarships have all been kickers.

“I feel like I keep doing what I’m doing and keep having faith in God, I can keep paving the way for little girls everywhere,” Harris told the Detroit Free Press.

Harris is used to beating the odds. In 2014, she was diagnosed with cancer, and a year later the cancer was in remission. She told the Detroit Free Press that her goal is to one day play in the NFL and I don’t think it’s wise to bet against her.

“I believe I’m going to be the first female NFL player. But if it just so happens that I’m not, I want to make sure there’s a way paved for the next little girl that can get there.”