Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Has Fans Rooting for The Villain—Thanks to Jonathan Majors

Folks are now switching sides on the Avengers thanks to the undeniable star power of Marvel's newest 'big bad.'

By
Shanelle Genai
Image for article titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Has Fans Rooting for The Villain—Thanks to Jonathan Majors
Photo: Courtesy of The Walt Disney Studios (Getty Images)

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but in the days and weeks leading up to the release of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we need to get one thing straight: WE ARE ROOTING FOR JONATHAN MAJORS. We are ALL ROOTING FOR JONATHAN MAJORS.

Ummm, don’t you mean Kang the Conqueror?

No, I mean Jonathan Majors.

I think you mean Kang the Conqueror. You know? Marvel’s next “big bad” that’s clearly giving Scott Lang (played by Paul Rudd) and the gang a serious run for their money in the latest trailer? I mean just take a look at it yourself:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Final Trailer (2023)

.....I said what I said. But anyway, the reason why we’re rooting for “Kang” is because not only is he being played by the gift that is Jonathan Majors, but he’s quite literally poised as the next gargantuan level threat to Earth’s mightiest heroes (and the world as we know it).

Gargantuan? That’s a big word to give to some guy who goes by 500 different names.

Ehhh, it’s at least 10 but, go on.

So you’re telling me he’s bigger and even more worse than Thanos?

Yes, even bigger and even WORSER than Thanos.

But Thanos snapped away half of the population!

Yes, but he needed stones to do so. Kang, He Who Remains, or whatever you want to call him controls the very nature of time and existence itself and has apparently been doing so while overseeing the Sacred Timeline for a very long time (looking at you Loki; if you know, you know.)

So, wait if he’s that terrifying then why are we rooting for him?! Look at him!

Image for article titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Has Fans Rooting for The Villain—Thanks to Jonathan Majors
Screenshot: YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes
Yes, look at him.

See! That’s the face of—

A thespian? An artist? A man who well deserves to have his own dynasty and kick all the remaining Avenger’s asses?

Wow, since when did you become anti-Avengers??

I’m not! I’m just pro-Jonathan Majors/Kang and apparently, so are a lot of other people:

Alright, alright, alright. I give up, I’m clearly not changing your mind about this. I guess I’ll see what all the hype is about next month.

I guess you will. Sorry to this Ant-Man.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters Feb. 17.

