Another Day, Another Karen: Apartment Complex Employee Suspended for Blocking Black Residents From Swimming Pool

Screenshot : @royaal_e ( Twitter )

You can tell a lot of Karens don’t be on the internet like that because, if they were, they’d know that black people with camera phones are cracking down on Karen behavior like never before.

In today’s episode of White Women Who Don’t Think Black People Belong Literally Anywhere, an apartment complex in Knoxville, Tenn. has placed one of its employees on disciplinary leave after she was caught on camera blocking a group of black residents from entering the complex’s swimming pool area.

ABC affiliate WATE 6 reports that Knox Ridge apartments announced via Twitter Wednesday that the employee—whose name hasn’t been identified so we’ll just call her Karennosaurus Becks—was put on leave while they investigate the incident and allegations of racial profiling made by a group of black women, one of whom recorded the altercation and posted the footage to social media.

In the video, The Karenator (I decided I didn’t like the first name so I changed it) can be heard telling the woman whose Twitter handle is @royaal_e and her friends that they aren’t allowed to go into the pool area because it’s only for residents. The Black woman tells Becky With the Empty Spice Racks (yeah, I’m just going to keep changing it because now I think it’s funny) that she’s been paying rent since March, offers up her apartment number, and tells the Susanite to look up her information.

When asked by the black woman why she thinks they don’t live there and why she’s letting white residents in without question, Swimming Pool Sarah reached all the way to the peak of Mount Caucasity for a response and said, “I know everybody that lives here.”

“You don’t know everybody that lives here just because you live here,” @royaal_e responds. “Just because you don’t remember me doesn’t mean that I don’t live here. That’s very rude of you to just assume that I don’t live here.”

Pigeon-lip Peggy responds, “I do know everybody. Bitch, you haven’t even come in and done your paperwork, right?”



Side note: I had to listen to that part of the video several times to make sure I was hearing it right and this white woman actually did call the black woman a bitch. I just couldn’t believe that, if my ears weren’t deceiving me, the video didn’t cut off right then and there so that the black women could beat the ever-loving breaks off of Doorman Donna. But, I’m not the only one who heard it.

After the video was posted to Twitter plenty of people chimed in to comment on how unprofessional Go-Away Gabby was being and how this was a clear case of racial profiling.

So the next day Knox Ridge posted acknowledgment of the incident to its Twitter page.

“Knox Ridge is aware of the incident that occurred [yesterday] involving a staff member and resident,” the statement reads. “We have placed the employee on disciplinary leave while we review this matter further. As a community, we have absolutely no tolerance for discrimination – inadvertent or otherwise. We intend to revisit our training program for all staff, in order to do our part to prevent situations like this happening in the future. Our top priority is ensuring our residents feel at home and welcome.”

Hopefully, consequences won’t end at “disciplinary leave” and Racist Rachel won’t be going back to work at all.

