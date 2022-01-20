Well, I hope everyone still loves watching Black Panther, because at this rate, it may be a while before we all get to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.



The production, which has already experienced problems following the death of leading man Chadwick Boseman, the ongoing global pandemic, and an on-set injury to Letitia Wright, has now been hit by another pause in production.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been temporarily delayed after several cast and crew tested positive for COVID-19.

As previously reported by The Root, the film was finally set to resume production this week after going on hiatus following Wright’s injury.

Lupita Nyong’o, who will reprise her role as Nakia in the upcoming sequel, announced that she tested positive earlier in the year. The actress was forced to drop out of the press tour for her film The 355.

“I too have tested positive for COVID-19,” she tweeted earlier this month. “I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from [this] serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently scheduled for release on Nov. 11. As of this writing, there’s been no word on a change from Marvel, but it’s difficult to see how the movie can still make that date with all these delays.

Following the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel Studios adjusted its entire release schedule, which moved Black Panther 2 from May 6 to July 8 to its current Nov. 11 date.

Here’s the thing: The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a carefully constructed timeline that builds up to pivotal moments. This means that every film and TV show must come out in a certain order for it to all make sense. Or in non-nerd terms, you shouldn’t see Avengers: Infinity War before you watch Black Panther.

So unless Marvel plans on moving all the projects coming after Wakanda Forever, the studio will need to do everything it can to make sure it comes out Nov. 11, to keep the universe moving along.

Assuming the film can stay on schedule the rest of the way, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, starring Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Dominique Thorne and Angela Bassett, is scheduled for release Nov. 11.