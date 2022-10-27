Just hours after parents, teachers, and children were abruptly notified that the doors of Donda Academy, (the pre-K-12 school founded by Kanye “It’s Actually Just Ye Now” West) would be closed until September 2023, it appears school is back in session according to a new email sent out around midnight on Thursday.

“Dear Parents and Staff, join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!” the email read, which was obtained by TMZ. “The children of Donda are going to change the world. Apologies for the late email! See you bright and early!”

As previously reported by The Root, on Wednesday school attendees were shocked to learn that the school would be shutting down effective immediately for the remainder of the school year at the behest of its founder in an email sent just HOURS before this new one.

“Dear Donda Academy Families, We hope this email finds you well. First, we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together. However, at the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately, Thursday. October 27. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW.

Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner. We intend to begin afresh in September of 2023, and we are confident that our scholars will continue to advance as the creative innovators, courageous influencers and academic leaders of the next generation. Thank for your support.”

It remains to be seen just what exactly happened in hours between the decision and at this point, I’m about ready to jump off this crazy merry-go-round of a news cycle head-first. Every day, it’s a new development in this seemingly never-ending Ye Saga, and I, for one, can’t wait until we can all wrap this up and move on to the next. No one man should have all this power.