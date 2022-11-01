I’ve been to enough comic book conventions to know that some people take their cosplay very seriously. They’re not just dressing as the character, they’re embodying them. Ever since Heath Ledger’s iconic performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight, we get flooded with over-the-top impressions/tributes every Halloween. Now you can count Sean “Diddy” Combs among the holiday partygoers who lost themselves in the role.



Diddy found himself in a real-life showdown when Power star Michael J. Ferguson took issue with the “Last Night” rapper, though the exact cause of the argument is unknown. According to Vibe, in a video recorded by onlookers, Ferguson calls Diddy a “pussy” and things get out of control from there. The prolific producer stays in character, using Joker’s signature maniacal laugh and responds, “You’re a clown!”

The Bad Boy Records founder then breaks character and takes the incident up a notch, telling Ferguson, “What’s up, baby? You don’t like me? Then muthafucking get to it, nigga. If you don’t like me, you muthafucking fronting. Get to it, bitch. Don’t fucking play with me on Halloween. I’m out here with love, nigga.”

So Diddy dressed as one of the most famous villains in movie history to inspire love? I’m not saying he was looking for a fight, but no one cosplays as Joker on Halloween because they want the night to be about love. And because at this point, neither of them had the presence of mind to just walk away, Ferguson yelled, “What up?” To which Diddy replied, “It’s what up then, nigga! Come on here and I’ll bust yo shit! You fucking pussy. Make sure you won’t never talk to me like that, nigga. I’m love, nigga! Yo, we’re having a good time. Why you wanna come at me like that, god? You got a problem? You really taking over my energy right now? What did I do to you? Do you know who I am?”

Though it’s not confirmed in the video, it seems like Ferguson doesn’t know it’s actually Diddy under all the makeup. Probably sensing the actor’s confusion, the “Coming Home” artist says, “It’s Puff. Come here, give me a hug.”

Combs added, “You’re lucky ’cause I’m really about that,” with Ferguson replying, “I’m with it, too,” then hugging the “Gotta Move On” rapper.

The confrontation ended with Diddy inviting the actor to his afterparty.

This whole situation got out of hand way too fast. I understand it was Halloween and the costumes make people feel some way, but Diddy is too old and too rich to be out here acting like an immature teenager–especially since it’s likely that Ferguson didn’t even realize who he was arguing with under all of that makeup. It’s absolutely OK to just walk away and move on with your life.