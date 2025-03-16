A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison's Harlem Firehouse Theater

It is only fitting that George W. Faison, the Broadway choreographing legend, co-founded a theater in the Black arts hub that is Harlem, New York. After all, the Big Apple is where his career truly took flight.

Faison, the first African American choreographer to win a Tony for “The Wiz,” was the co-founder of the Faison Firehouse Theater located at Six Hancock Place off West 124th Street and St. Nicholas. The theater is home to the American Performing Arts Collaborative, founded by both Faison and Tad Schnugg.

The charming space is a 32-foot wide firehouse originally built in 1909. Instead of bunk beds and fire poles, the interior was transformed to house a theater, dance studio and a gorgeous stain-glassed office among other rooms purposed for artists to create.

This place is so rich with history and oozes the excellence of the Harlem Renaissance. Take a peak inside with us ahead of your visit!