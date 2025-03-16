What Does Harlem Smell Like? Here’s A Whiff Of Oprah’s Favorite Candles
A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison's Harlem Firehouse Theater

Culture

A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison's Harlem Firehouse Theater

The 1909 firehouse was remixed into a charming creative space for dancers, singers and actors.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Photo: Open House TV (YouTube), Wikicommons

It is only fitting that George W. Faison, the Broadway choreographing legend, co-founded a theater in the Black arts hub that is Harlem, New York. After all, the Big Apple is where his career truly took flight.

Faison, the first African American choreographer to win a Tony for “The Wiz,” was the co-founder of the Faison Firehouse Theater located at Six Hancock Place off West 124th Street and St. Nicholas. The theater is home to the American Performing Arts Collaborative, founded by both Faison and Tad Schnugg.

The charming space is a 32-foot wide firehouse originally built in 1909. Instead of bunk beds and fire poles, the interior was transformed to house a theater, dance studio and a gorgeous stain-glassed office among other rooms purposed for artists to create.

This place is so rich with history and oozes the excellence of the Harlem Renaissance. Take a peak inside with us ahead of your visit!

Sidewalk Sign

Sidewalk Sign

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

A charming sign directing visitors to the entrance (and a great photo opp spot!).

Theater Entrance

Theater Entrance

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

An adorable entrance, still featuring the old architecture of the original building.

A Look at The Fire Station

A Look at The Fire Station

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

Before the theater got its new look, the entrance was the main hub for loading firetrucks.

Walking Through The Front Door

Walking Through The Front Door

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

The colors remind you of any other older, homey theater up on Broadway.

Stunning Accents

Stunning Accents

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

Every theater needs a fancy chandelier, I’m convinced.

Inside the Theater

Inside the Theater

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

Something about the blue chairs gives an old, cozy feel.

View of Stage

View of Stage

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

Only a truly creative imagination can understand how much you can do with a space like this.

Illuminated Stage Set

Illuminated Stage Set

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

Those panels allow for projections instead of the hassle of hand-painting the background of a scene.

Down into The Basment

Down into The Basment

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

These reds and yellows make it clear you’re in a creative, Black space.

The Speakeasy

The Speakeasy

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

A sleek area for music performances and enjoying a drink.

Close-up of Speakeasy Stage

Close-up of Speakeasy Stage

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

Those details illuminated with stage lights would set the vibe of the entire space.

Kitchen Area

Kitchen Area

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

Perfectly equipped to serve guests.

Office

Office

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

One could only imagine the scripts and choreography notes sitting on that shelf.

The "Torture Chamber"

The “Torture Chamber”

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

Dancers know exactly why this studio is dubbed the “torture chamber” by Mr. Faison. Be prepared to break a sweat.

The Saloon

The Saloon

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

The red velvet furniture, detailed rugs and wooden accents give this place a cozy, Victorian feel.

Library

Library

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

Of course this Black leisure space needs a set of books to peruse through.

Stained Glass Window

Stained Glass Window

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

With the light shining in, this must make for the most beautiful glow.

Saloon Bar

Saloon Bar

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

It’s not a saloon if there’s no bar, right?

Second Office

Second Office

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

Now, THIS is an office. Imagine being asked to take a seat in here.

Dining Room

Dining Room

Assumably for special guests, this definitely makes anyone feel exclusive.

Balcony Overseeing Saloon

Balcony Overseeing Saloon

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

This place was truly set up as the perfect social setting.

Kitchen

Kitchen

Image for article titled A Tour of Broadway Legend George Faison&#39;s Harlem Firehouse Theater
Screenshot: Open House TV (YouTube)

This kitchen almost makes you forget you’re at the theater and not in the comfort of your own home.

