An Intimate Look at How White Women Spent the Last 10 Years Doing the Most...and the Least

It’s that special time of the year where I only play Christmas carols and reflect on the previous 300-some odd days before. Fortunately for me, since 2019 is also the end of what’s been quite a decade, I’ve been reflecting a bit more ahead of the year 2020.

And as the video team at The Root decided on how we’d approach end- of- the- year coverage, I was excited to list our blackest moments of the decade. But perhaps more than that, I looked forward to recalling all of the whitest moments the 2010s offered, too. It wasn’t until after we compiled our list that we noticed something: P roblematic white women defined the decade.

How, might you ask? Perhaps by diving head first into the political abyss by voting Donald Trump into power, erasing the contributions of black women, while simultaneously both pretending and capitalizing off of how some black women look. And this list of offenses perpetrated by white women doesn’t even include the camp of white women policing black people this decade.

With 10 years of egregious actions in mind, some of The Root staff decided to share their takes on the greatest hits of white women in the 2010s. Check out the video above to remember how the likes of Rachel Dolezal, Taylor Swift, and more made their marks on the decade. We even offer up some advice for white women that they can include in their New Year’s resolutions and beyond.

Also, for anyone who might deem this video or my comments offensive, that’s both ridiculous and impossible. One of my best friends is white.

Note from the author: I’ve always wondered how it’d feel to pull that card and I must say, it feels pretty awesome.