During an appearance on Raquel Harper’s “It’s Tricky” podcast, Amber Rose said she “of course” she saw Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce coming.



“I don’t have any feelings about it,” she stated after the journalist asked about her ‘feelings’ in regards to the breakup. “I always hope for the best, for people to be happy,” Amber quickly added.

When asked about the former couple’s split, she said she it was predictable. However, the model also shared she has her own problems with West whom she dated from 2008-2010. “I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was.”

Their breakup was very messy, with accusations of cheating, West stating he “had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim” and Amber referring to Kim’s family as the “Kartrashians.”

However, she claims that despite all the pettiness she doesn’t wish anyone harm. “I always hope for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like ‘I hope they get divorced’ or ‘he’s going to get his day.’”

Harper also asked about Amber and Kim sharing the same birthday (October 21), with the vixen saying she could “understand the mix” between Kanye and Libras. However, that’s where the similarities stop.

“I think you can be similar as far as birthdays, but we grew up completely different. I grew up poor in Philly, I had to hustle and struggle. Her life was very privileged, with money and being out here in LA — which is cool. When they finally got divorced, I was like ‘mmm...’ She seems happy now though, with Pete.”

Even though this makes for slightly interesting fodder, Amber Rose and Kanye broke up over a decade ago. It’s time to move on—especially since Ye is dealing with far more complicated problems.