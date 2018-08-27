Photo: Scott Halleran (Getty Images)

Apparently, one of the perks of becoming president of the United States is that you get to play golf with Tiger Woods and Donald Trump is the fourth president to hit the fairways with Woods. The two have played twice since Russia stole the election from Hillary Clinton and gave the White House to their favorite operative, Ivan Donaldoff von TrumPutin.



On Monday, TrumPutin praised Woods after the golf icon noted that we all need to respect the office of president.

On Sunday, after Woods had just finished playing a round at Ridgewood Country Club, a reporter asked him to explain his relationship with the president of white nationalism.

“Well, I’ve known Donald for a number of years,” Woods said, according to ESPN. “We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.’’

Woods continued: “Well, he’s the president of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

ESPN notes that “Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, and Phil Mickelson, and Woods ha[ve] a villa named after him at Trump’s Doral resort in Miami.”

So according to Tiger, the man who shows no respect to blacks, Muslims, women and anyone who isn’t genetically predisposed to preferring guitar riffs over drum beats deserves our unconditional respect. But, according to the Phony the Tiger, Trump gets to demean whomever he wishes.

So Tiger is never going to say anything bad about the president no matter how problematic his policies are towards people of color.

In short, and as per usual: I’m not black, I’m Tiger.