All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet

Entertainment

All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet

Everyone is talking about the Renaissance singer making a rare appearance recently on the Red carpet, but Bey has been shutting down carpets since the 90s!

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images), Steve Finn / Staff (Getty Images), Paul Morigi / Contributor (Getty Images)

Last night Beyoncé and Taylor Swift ended fan wars by cheesing together on the red carpet for Swift’s concert film premiere! Nowadays Bey rarely walks carpets for events, opting to show up on her own time instead (if she even decides to show up). However, the times that she has graced red carpets with her presence she strutted in some gorgeous outfits! Here’s a gallery of some of our favorite looks over the years!

Previous Slide
Next Slide

2023- Taylor Swift Movie Premiere

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images)

In October 2023 Beyoncé made a rare red carpet appearance to support Taylor Swift’s concert film premiere in Los Angeles. She opted for a more comfy, casual outfit, wearing this LaQuan Smith jumpsuit with a silver bustier and chunky boots!

2015- Met Gala

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Andrew H. Walker / Staff (Getty Images)

Beyoncé arrived at the 2015 Met Gala last minute, but shocked fans by wearing this stunning see-through Givenchy dress with a high, side ponytail.

2003- The Fighting Temptations Premiere

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Vince Bucci / Stringer (Getty Images)

Bey wore this lovely, thin strapped, fitted gown and slick updo to the 2003 The Fighting Temptations premiere.

2009- Academy Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Bob Riha Jr / Contributor (Getty Images)

Bey’s mother, Tina Lawson, designed this brocade print gown for her label House of Dereon. Okay, Tina!

2015- Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Contributor (Getty Images)

Queen Bey had her hair styled in this wavy bob and wore this form-fitting long-sleeved white gown by Stella McCartney for the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

2003- Golden Globe Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: WWD / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé was giving us bridal chic for the 2003 Golden Globe Awards!

2007- Condé Nast Movies Rock

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

We don’t get to see Yoncé in green or dark hair often so thank goodness there was a combination of both things for when she attended the Conde Nast Movies Rock event in 2007!

2008- 31st Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Paul Morigi / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé paid tribute to Barbra Streisand at the 31st Kennedy Center Honors in 2008 rocking this gorgeous, black strapless gown.

2004- Grammy Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

This gold dress is to die for! The “Break My Soul” singer wore this dress to the 2004 Grammy Awards!

2006- BET Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Okay, legs! The Bey wore this one-strap minidress with matching stilettos, black gloves, and silver jewelry to the 2006 BET Awards.

2014- Grammy Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Jason LaVeris / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love” era was a time to be alive! She wore this iconic white lace, sheer gown to the 2014 Grammy Awards.

2014- Met Gala

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Dennis Van Tine - PA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Yes, this is the iconic Givenchy dress that was featured in the Jay-Z vs Solange elevator debacle at the 2014 Met Gala!

2006- American Music Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Contributor (Getty Images)

Don’t we all love to see Bey in a pop of color? The “CUFF IT” singer wore this blue dress with blue eyeshadow to the 2006 American Music Awards!

1998- Europe MTV Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Vinnie Zuffante / Stringer (Getty Images)

Destiny’s Child always showed up with the most creative coordinating outfits for red carpets! Bey wore this corset top with cutout leather pants and rare dark hair to the 1998 Europe MTV Awards.

2003- Billboard Music Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Frank Trapper / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé made sure to slick her hair back in a simple ponytail to highlight all of these fabulous details in this look!

2001- BET Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Contributor (Getty Images)

Okay, abs! The “Bills, Bills, Bills” singers wore the same dress in different colors for the 2001 BET Awards!

2004- BET Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: L. Cohen / Contributor (Getty Images)

The “Lemonade” singer had her waist snatched in this striking silver gown for the 2004 BET Awards.

2008- Sony BMG Grammy After Party

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Patrick McMullan / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé owns the color yellow! She wore this classy, flowy gown and scarf to the 2008 Sony BMG Grammy After Party!

2011- MTV Video Music Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé revealed her pregnancy with the iconic Blue Ivy Carter at the MTV Video Music Awards! She wore this simple yet elegant orange off-the-shoulder dress.

2011- Met Gala

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff (Getty Images)

Queen Bey wore this super-fitted and intricately detailed black and gold dress by Emilio Pucci for the 2011 Met Gala.

2013- Grammy Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor (Getty Images)

Don’t we love a switch-up? Bey decided to walk the 2013 Grammys carpet wearing this Osman black and white jumpsuit, paired with a red lip and low ponytail.

2003- MTV Video Music Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Doesn’t Bey look like Tinker Bell here? She wore this green corseted midi dress with a side slit and leaf-detailing heels to the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

2005- Grammy Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Lee Celano / Contributor (Getty Images)

The “Love on Top” vocalist looked like a million bucks (or rather a billion) in this black and gold gown and updo by Roberto Cavalli for the 2005 Grammys.

2004- Brit Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: Steve Finn / Staff (Getty Images)

What waist? Beyoncé flexed her snatched figure at the 2004 Brit Awards in this trophy gold dress!

2003- 31st AFI Life Achievement Awards

Image for article titled All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet
Photo: L. Cohen / Contributor (Getty Images)

This butterfly-esque gown was stunning on Bey for the 2003 AFI Life Achievement Awards! The matching purse was a perfect touch!

