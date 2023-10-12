All the Times Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet

Last night Beyoncé and Taylor Swift ended fan wars by cheesing together on the red carpet for Swift’s concert film premiere! Nowadays Bey rarely walks carpets for events, opting to show up on her own time instead (if she even decides to show up). However, the times that she has graced red carpets with her presence she strutted in some gorgeous outfits! Here’s a gallery of some of our favorite looks over the years!
2023- Taylor Swift Movie Premiere
In October 2023 Beyoncé made a rare red carpet appearance to support Taylor Swift’s concert film premiere in Los Angeles. She opted for a more comfy, casual outfit, wearing this LaQuan Smith jumpsuit with a silver bustier and chunky boots!
2015- Met Gala
Beyoncé arrived at the 2015 Met Gala last minute, but shocked fans by wearing this stunning see-through Givenchy dress with a high, side ponytail.
2003- The Fighting Temptations Premiere
Bey wore this lovely, thin strapped, fitted gown and slick updo to the 2003 The Fighting Temptations premiere.
2009- Academy Awards
Bey’s mother, Tina Lawson, designed this brocade print gown for her label House of Dereon. Okay, Tina!
2015- Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Queen Bey had her hair styled in this wavy bob and wore this form-fitting long-sleeved white gown by Stella McCartney for the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
2003- Golden Globe Awards
Beyoncé was giving us bridal chic for the 2003 Golden Globe Awards!
2007- Condé Nast Movies Rock
We don’t get to see Yoncé in green or dark hair often so thank goodness there was a combination of both things for when she attended the Conde Nast Movies Rock event in 2007!
2008- 31st Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Beyoncé paid tribute to Barbra Streisand at the 31st Kennedy Center Honors in 2008 rocking this gorgeous, black strapless gown.
2004- Grammy Awards
This gold dress is to die for! The “Break My Soul” singer wore this dress to the 2004 Grammy Awards!
2006- BET Awards
Okay, legs! The Bey wore this one-strap minidress with matching stilettos, black gloves, and silver jewelry to the 2006 BET Awards.
2014- Grammy Awards
Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love” era was a time to be alive! She wore this iconic white lace, sheer gown to the 2014 Grammy Awards.
2014- Met Gala
Yes, this is the iconic Givenchy dress that was featured in the Jay-Z vs Solange elevator debacle at the 2014 Met Gala!
2006- American Music Awards
Don’t we all love to see Bey in a pop of color? The “CUFF IT” singer wore this blue dress with blue eyeshadow to the 2006 American Music Awards!
1998- Europe MTV Awards
Destiny’s Child always showed up with the most creative coordinating outfits for red carpets! Bey wore this corset top with cutout leather pants and rare dark hair to the 1998 Europe MTV Awards.
2003- Billboard Music Awards
Beyoncé made sure to slick her hair back in a simple ponytail to highlight all of these fabulous details in this look!
2001- BET Awards
Okay, abs! The “Bills, Bills, Bills” singers wore the same dress in different colors for the 2001 BET Awards!
2004- BET Awards
The “Lemonade” singer had her waist snatched in this striking silver gown for the 2004 BET Awards.
2008- Sony BMG Grammy After Party
Beyoncé owns the color yellow! She wore this classy, flowy gown and scarf to the 2008 Sony BMG Grammy After Party!
2011- MTV Video Music Awards
Beyoncé revealed her pregnancy with the iconic Blue Ivy Carter at the MTV Video Music Awards! She wore this simple yet elegant orange off-the-shoulder dress.
2011- Met Gala
Queen Bey wore this super-fitted and intricately detailed black and gold dress by Emilio Pucci for the 2011 Met Gala.
2013- Grammy Awards
Don’t we love a switch-up? Bey decided to walk the 2013 Grammys carpet wearing this Osman black and white jumpsuit, paired with a red lip and low ponytail.
2003- MTV Video Music Awards
Doesn’t Bey look like Tinker Bell here? She wore this green corseted midi dress with a side slit and leaf-detailing heels to the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.
2005- Grammy Awards
The “Love on Top” vocalist looked like a million bucks (or rather a billion) in this black and gold gown and updo by Roberto Cavalli for the 2005 Grammys.
2004- Brit Awards
What waist? Beyoncé flexed her snatched figure at the 2004 Brit Awards in this trophy gold dress!
2003- 31st AFI Life Achievement Awards
This butterfly-esque gown was stunning on Bey for the 2003 AFI Life Achievement Awards! The matching purse was a perfect touch!