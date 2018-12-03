Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a new type of politician. She’s young, motivated, didn’t come up through the traditional political ranks and she’s not here for the fuck shit.



Not. Ever.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (which is the same as me calling myself “former Bunker Hill Elementary third-grader”) decided he was going to jump into Ocasio-Cortez’s mentions after reading a Daily Mail article in which the incoming lawmaker likened her primary victory over heavily favored Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.) to “the moon landing or the civil rights movement.”

“Ocasio-Cortez compares her election to moon landing. Huh? Big difference. Moon landing was LUNAR, not LOONEY; Moon landing done by ppl who knew what they were doing...those who elected someone who thought there were 3 branches of Congress did NOT,” Huckabee tweeted.

Because Ocasio-Cortez didn’t go to Amazon to order a Republican former governor with nothing to govern, she promptly boxed him up and put him away.

Advertisement

I have this thing where I read all of Ocasio Cortez’s clapbacks with “bitch” on the end of each of her sentences because you know it’s there. I call it the “implied bitch.”

Ex: “A Green New Deal will take a level of ambition + innovation on the scale of the moon landing. We’ve been done it before, and can do it again, bitch!”

“Leave the false statements to Sarah Huckabee. She’s much better at it, bitch!”

“Also, you haven’t been a Governor of any state for 10+ years now ... bitch!”

The Hill notes “that Ocasio-Cortez, who has pushed for numerous progressive agenda items, including a Green New Deal and Medicare for All, has been frequently targeted by conservative media figures since she won her primary over Crowley,” bitch.



Advertisement

Ok, fine that last “bitch” wasn’t needed but it felt right.