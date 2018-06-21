Screenshot: Ashley Rouss

There’s nothing like a fresh cup of karma in the morning. And a Birmingham, Ala., musician is facing some pretty sweet music after he went on an expletive-filled rant on Facebook, in which he stated that he didn’t care about the “shitty life” of those crossing the border and volunteered to “shoot their asses.”

The post, which Philip McCain posted and has since been deleted, still exists in screenshots online, naturally.

“I’ll tell ya what I’ll volunteer to shoot their asses when they approach the border. Problem solved. No more illegal fucks coming in here. Period,” the post read. “I don’t give a shit about them, their kids, their shitty life or asylum. I care about American kids and American families. You’ve got to be a complete idiot to not get it, but then again we are talking about the libtard agenda. Liberalism is a mental disorder and I’m damn sure glad that I’m not dumb shit.”

The post spread like proverbial wildfire, AL.com notes, which led to McCain getting kicked out of his band, Buck Wild, and some three venues canceling his upcoming solo shows.

And now ole Phil is whining about how much his life has changed since the post, although he refuses to back down.

“I lost my job in my band Buck Wild, roughly $3,000 [in expected future performance fees], and I’ve lost three solo gigs already. And that’s all for voicing my opinion, and yes, it was harsh, but it was just an opinion,” he told the news site.

McCain insisted that the post “was taken out of context.”

“I really just meant that I would protect America’s border at any cost. That’s what I should have said, and now I’m completely screwed,” he said.

Ever defiant, McCain instead says that the response to his post is basically representative of people not being willing to listen to “the truth.”

“I’m not the person I’m being made out to be right now. I’m just an American and I believe in America first, and that’s something that people don’t want to hear these days,” he said. “When people speak the truth, they don’t want to hear it these days. And now I’ve found myself in a shitstorm, so to speak.”

One canceled gig was at Pablo’s Restaurante & Cantina (the irony never ends), in Birmingham’s Shops of Colonnade shopping center. The restaurant manager, Putu Primanta, told AL.com that he canceled McCain’s show, scheduled for Tuesday, in response to the backlash.

“I’m an immigrant myself. I’m from Indonesia and I work in the Mexican restaurant here, and I’m doing the booking for the restaurant,” Primanta said Tuesday afternoon. “Our clientele is from many different backgrounds, and I was afraid it was going to hurt our business. I’m just here trying to make a living and be friends with everybody.”