Screenshot: CBS 41 Video (YouTube)

The mayor of Carbon Hill, Ala., is in deep shit after reportedly spewing homophobic rhetoric in a since-deleted Facebook post.

According to CBS News, here’s how it went down:

Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers was responding to a comment on his original post, which read in all capital letters: “We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics!” In a subsequent comment, the mayor wrote: “The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out. I know it’s bad to say but with out [sic] killing them out there’s no way to fix it.”

Chambers initially denied writing the post before backtracking and eventually admitting that it was intended to be a private message. He also claimed that he “never said anything about killing out gays” but that “if it comes to a revolution in this country both sides of these people will be killed out.”

Right.

In order to save face, he issued the following apology Tuesday on Facebook: “Although I believe my comment was taken out of context and was not targeting the LGBTQ community, I know that it was wrong to say anyone should be kill [sic].”

But Carbon Hill residents aren’t buying it.

On the Facebook page Walker County Today, commenters made it clear that there is no place for Chambers’ ideologies.

“Some guy named Hitler thought the same way...” wrote one user.

“When you’re in a position to do Great things but choose to spew Hate into the World it’s time to rethink life,” wrote another Facebook user. “Step down and allow a better person to do the job! You’re not cut out for it.”

Others believe he was merely expressing his Constitutional right to freedom of speech.

“Whether or not it is very classless, and it is, he is still entitled to his thoughts and opinions,” another wrote.