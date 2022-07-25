I don’t know about you, but at 13-years-old, all I could think about was jumping Double Dutch and the latest New Edition song. But Alena Analeigh Wicker is a 13-year-old who is getting ready to do big things.



According to The Washington Post, Wicker was accepted to University of Alabama’s Heersink School of Medicine. Her accomplishment makes her the youngest Black student to be accepted to medical school in the United States. She is currently taking undergrad courses at ​​Arizona State University and Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama. Wicker is planning to start her medical school coursework in 2024.

The star student is getting a jump start on her medical career through the Burroughs Wellcome Scholars Early Assurance Program, a program through the University of Alabama at Birmingham, which partners with HBCUs to provide early acceptance to qualified students who are committed to a career in medicine.

In a June Instagram post, Wicker celebrated her achievements, acknowledging that she defied the odds to do something great.

“I graduated High school LAST YEAR at 12 years old and here I am one year later. I’ve been accepted into Med School at 13. I’m a junior in college. Statistics would have said I never would have made it. A little Black girl adopted from Fontana California. I’ve worked so hard to reach my goals and live my dreams.”

She goes on to thank her mother for supporting her and giving her tough love when she needed it.