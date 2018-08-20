Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is an idiot. He also suffers from a severe case of word vomit that tends to play out both in real life and on Twitter. It’s almost impossible for the president of the United States not to make an ass of himself.



It’s also proving impossible for anyone on the president’s staff to stop him from making an ass of himself. It’s as if the president kicks back a six pack of Diet Coke and has his personal KFC trough filled to the brim before he starts pound his greased-stained, tiny keypad.



Enter: Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani is making a bigger name for himself by being Trump’s body double. He’s become Trump’s crash test dummy who’s willing to get into the car with no brakes and ham-handedly defend this administration, including making even dumber remarks than the president, which I know is hard to believe at this point.

On Sunday, Giuliani, the frontrunner for dumbest man in a speaking role at the White House, was on NBC’s Meet the Press. Host Chuck Todd made the mistake of asking Giuliani, who reportedly took the bar using a fat crayon and wide-rule lined paper, whether Trump would submit to an interview with special counsel Robert S. Mueller.

Here’s how The Washington Post recounts the moment that Giuliani went head first into a brick wall.

Giuliani continued to argue that Mueller is trying to trap Trump into committing perjury as part of an investigation into whether the president has obstructed the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. “When you tell me that [Trump] should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry, that’s so silly—because it’s somebody’s version of the truth. Not the truth,” Giuliani said. Todd responded, “Truth is truth.” “No, it isn’t truth. Truth isn’t truth,” Giuliani said.

It’s the kind of soundbite that has proven to be the lifeblood of this clogged artery of an administration.

On Monday, Giuliani took to Twitter to try and clean it up.

Shut the fuck up, Rudy! When you run back out here and try to clean up your mess, you just make it worse. At this point, no one wants to hear what you’ve got to say after the fact, just keep giving us the soundbites that we crave and the stupidity that momentarily takes the spotlight off the fact that the president is wearing a furry Russian hat while looking for escorts online inside the Oval Office. At one point, Rudy was a respectable Republican (whatever that is), but now, like most of the president’s staff, he’s become a joke that no one’s laughing at, which might be the worst kind of joke of all.