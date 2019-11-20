Africa's the Future: Why Akon Says That African-Americans Should Invest in the Continent

“When you combine African-Americans and diaspora Africans, that unity itself is what’s gonna make Wakanda actually possible.” —Akon

After his his single “Locked Up, ” Akon was determined not to be your run-of-the-mill one- hit wonder.

The artist and producer had some foresight, understanding that the shelf life of an artist in a super- fickled entertainment industry is fleeting. So in the early 2000 s the Senegalese-American rapper decided to invest in Africa.

Advertisement

Today, the 46-year-old has his hand in a bevy of investments—notably, his energy company, Akon Lighting Africa; the Akonik Label Group and his forthcoming crypto city—powered by the businessman’s very own cryptocurrency, the Akoin. We call this a light flex.

So, it might be fair to say that Akon is giving T’Challa a run for his money. What do y’all think?

“Africa’s economic potential, I think, is to the roof. I think Africa is not only the future, but it has been the past for everybody,” Akon told The Root.

Watch the artist and entrepreneur breakdown why African-Americans should invest in Africa. See the entire video above.