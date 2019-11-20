Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
The Root Video

Africa's the Future: Why Akon Says That African-Americans Should Invest in the Continent

Felice León
Filed to:akon
After his his single “Locked Up, Akon was determined not to be your run-of-the-mill one-hit wonder.

The artist and producer had some foresight, understanding that the shelf life of an artist in a super-fickled entertainment industry is fleeting. So in the early 2000s the Senegalese-American rapper decided to invest in Africa.

Today, the 46-year-old has his hand in a bevy of investments—notably, his energy company, Akon Lighting Africa; the Akonik Label Group and his forthcoming crypto city—powered by the businessman’s very own cryptocurrency, the Akoin. We call this a light flex.

So, it might be fair to say that Akon is giving T’Challa a run for his money. What do y’all think?

“Africa’s economic potential, I think, is to the roof. I think Africa is not only the future, but it has been the past for everybody,” Akon told The Root.

Watch the artist and entrepreneur breakdown why African-Americans should invest in Africa. See the entire video above.

Felice León
Afro-Cuban woman that was born and branded in New York. When León isn't actually creating cool videos, she's thinking of cool videos that she can create.

