Africa's the Future: Why Akon Says That African-Americans Should Invest in the Continent

After his his single “Locked Up,” Akon was determined not to be your run-of-the-mill one-hit wonder.
The artist and producer had some foresight, understanding that the shelf life of an artist in a super-fickled entertainment industry is fleeting. So in the early 2000s the Senegalese-American rapper decided to invest in Africa.
Today, the 46-year-old has his hand in a bevy of investments—notably, his energy company, Akon Lighting Africa; the Akonik Label Group and his forthcoming crypto city—powered by the businessman’s very own cryptocurrency, the Akoin. We call this a light flex.
So, it might be fair to say that Akon is giving T’Challa a run for his money. What do y’all think?
“Africa’s economic potential, I think, is to the roof. I think Africa is not only the future, but it has been the past for everybody,” Akon told The Root.
Watch the artist and entrepreneur breakdown why African-Americans should invest in Africa. See the entire video above.