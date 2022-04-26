Tony Award-winning actress Adrienne Warren and three time Tony-nominated actor Joshua Henry have been tapped as announcers for this year’s Tony Award nominees.

Per a press release provided to The Root, Warren and Henry will give the announcements on Monday, May 9, 2022 on the Tony Awards official YouTube page, at 9 a.m. ET.

Warren recently received praise for her role as Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of Emmett Till, in the ABC limited series, Women of the Movement. The Jay-Z and Will Smith produced project told the story of how she dedicated her life to seeking justice for the brutal and shocking killing of her son. She will next star in the Viola Davis-led feature, The Woman King—the trailer of which was recently debuted at Sony’s CinemaCon over the weekend.

As for Henry, he can currently be seen starring opposite Jason Mamoa in Season 1 and 2 of See on Apple TV. In addition to the Tony’s, he’s also been nominated for a Grammy for his work as the iconic Billy Bigelow in the revival of Carousel. He’s also been recognized with Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations over the years.

In a joint statement sharing the news, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing Heather Hitchens and President of The Broadway League Charlotte St. Martin said:

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to kick off our 75th Anniversary with Adrienne and Joshua – two of the most talented powerhouse performers on Broadway. After the challenges that our community has faced over the past two years, celebrating the artistry of our Nominees has never felt more poignant than it does now.”

The 75th Annual Tony Awards goes down live from Radio City Music Hall, on Sunday, June 12 at 8p.m. ET. The four-hour television event will broadcast live from coast to coast on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Tickets are limited so for more information on how to snag yours, head on over to tonyawards.com.



