Accused Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Free After Posting $2 Million Bail

Illustration for article titled Accused Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Free After Posting $2 Million Bail
Photo: Antioch Police Dept.

The teenager charged with killing two unarmed Black Lives Matter protesters during a demonstration over the killing of unarmed Black men is free from a Wisconsin jail after posting bond on Friday.

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson announced that 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney paid a $2 million cash bond set by a Wisconsin judge earlier this month, WTMJ reports.

Rittenhouse is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, possession of a dangerous firearm by a person under 18 and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment for the August 25 shooting that left 26-year-old Anthony Huber and 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum dead during a protest. Rittenhouse said he used an unemployment stimulus check to purchase the AR-15-style rifle that he brought with him from Antioch, Ill., to the Kenosha protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The gun-toting teenager has become a cause celebre among Trump supporters, right-wing gun advocates and the Blue Lives Matter crowd and has raised more than $500,000 from supporters of people who apparently like white-on-white violence.

So is he confined to his house or subject to electronic monitoring or is he just out here where anybody can get a shot at him?