Congratulations to Eve!

She and husband Maximillion Cooper are celebrating the birth of their first child, a son named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. That’s a big name for such a tiny person.



The rapper/actress made the announcement on Instagram, posting a beautiful photo of newborn Wilde sleeping.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙,” she wrote. “Words can’t describe this feeling.”

On his Instagram, British entrepreneur Cooper wrote, “Let the wild rumpus begin!”



According to People, Eve and Cooper were married in 2014, after four years together. Cooper has four teenage children from his previous marriage.



“It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’” Eve told People. “But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.’”

Eve announced she was pregnant in November, just as her new ABC drama Queens was taking off.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we’ve] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022,”

The actress has been very open about sharing her pregnancy with the world, posting photos as the happy occasion progressed.

Queens follows the four members of a ‘90s hip hop girl group as they attempt a comeback. Eve played Brianna aka Professor Sex.

Spoiler alert!!: Eve’s character Brianna was written out by faking her death and moving with her kids to the beach where she and Jeff honeymooned.

She definitely had the most interesting character, and Eve was doing amazing work with Brianna’s story, so I hope she’s able to return, even as a guest star, if there’s a Season 2.

The role also gave Eve a chance to show she still has it on the mic. She by far had the best verses on the show, which makes sense, as she’s the actual rapper. However, it always felt like it was Eve not Brianna on stage.

Nothing but good thoughts and blessings for Eve, her family and their new addition.