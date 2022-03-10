The Quinta Brunson-created and led comedy series Abbott Elementary may be fictional, but the show is continuing to do some real-life good.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that ABC has teamed up with Scholastic to provide free book fairs for underfunded schools across the country. Per Variety, students at seven Title 1 schools will be able to go home with two free books while teachers will be able to take 10 for their classrooms. The book fairs will take place between March 14-18 at several schools including: Diehl Elementary in Erie, Pa., Bond Elementary in Chicago, Dayton’s Bluff Elementary in Minneapolis, Freeman Elementary in Flint, Mich., Cortada Elementary and Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary in Los Angeles and Brunson’s own elementary school, Harrity Elementary in Philadelphia.

“Also, want to say I didn’t know this would be a story/press release. but duh, Quinta. Ultimately, I believe public schools should be better funded/ supplied. However, in the meantime, Abbott (the tv show and people behind it) are really excited about doing things like this,” Brunson wrote online sharing the news.

Added Executive Vice President of Marketing for ABC & General Entertainment Erin Weir:

“‘Abbott Elementary’ shines light on and reflects the experiences and challenges faced by our country’s educators. We had an extraordinary opportunity and responsibility to amplify that mission in our series marketing efforts. Giving back to this deserving community has been a pillar of our campaign from day one, and thanks to several incredible partnerships, like our collaboration with Scholastic, we’ve had the great fortune of celebrating teachers through supply donations, grassroots activations and more, while also sharing the joy of our hilarious new comedy.”

Prior to this ABC and Abbott participated in the relaunching the Traveling Teacher’s Lounge initiative, which provides teachers with books from Scholastic, classroom supplies, breakfast and Abbott Elementary merchandise, as also noted by Variety.