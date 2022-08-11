Celebrations and congratulations are in order for Abbott Elementary creator, star and executive producer Quinta Brunson, as it’s just been revealed she’s signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

Per a press release sent to The Root, under this exclusive, multi-year agreement, Brunson will “create, develop, and produce original programming for all platforms, including but not limited to Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max, external streaming platforms, cable channels, and the U.S. broadcast networks.” She’ll also continue working on the multi-Emmy-nominated ABC comedy, Abbott Elementary, which returns for a second season in September.

“I’m excited to expand my long-running creative partnership with Warner Bros. With Abbott as our anchor, I look forward to what we’ll create next,” Brunson said in a statement.

Added Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey:

“Quinta Brunson is a tour de force and a powerhouse talent, and we are beyond thrilled to be continuing our partnership with her through this new overall deal. What Quinta and her Abbott Elementary team have achieved in the first season is just extraordinary. We cannot wait for season two, and to explore many future projects with her in the coming years. I’m so grateful that Quinta is part of our WBTV family, and I look forward to many more years of successful collaboration.”

As previously reported by The Root, Brunson’s freshman comedy scored a total of seven nominations for this year’s Emmys, cementing her place in history as the first Black woman to receive three comedy Emmy nominations in a year (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Comedy Series.)

Last week, the show took home four awards from the Television Critics Association for Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement In Comedy, Outstanding New Program and Individual Achievement In Comedy for Brunson.