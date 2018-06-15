Photo: Mike Ehrmann (Getty Images)

What happened to Kellen Winslow Jr.?



Last week, the former NFL tight end was arrested in San Diego on suspicion of burglary after he was reportedly seen snooping around a trailer park. On Thursday, the 34-year-old was arrested, again in San Diego, and charged with nine serious counts, including kidnapping with intent to rape and forcible sodomy, the Associated Press reports.

Again, what happened to Kellen Winslow Jr.?

According to the AP, Winslow was once the highest-paid tight end during his 10 seasons in the NFL. From 2004-2013, Winslow played with Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets. Winslow was suspended in 2013 by the Jets for violating the NFL’s drug policy.

In November 2013, Winslow was arrested after a woman told police that the former NFL tight end was masturbating in a parked car outside a Target. Police reportedly found two jars of Vaseline and synthetic marijuana in Winslow’s car at the time of his arrest. Winslow claimed that he wasn’t masturbating but was merely looking for a Boston Market, which can look a lot like masturbating. AP notes that the charges were dropped after “he completed court-ordered terms.”

According to the news wire, Winslow’s latest charges led to his arrest at his home in Encinitas, Calif. Winslow is “free after posting $50,000 bail,” AP reports. Winslow was initially set to appear in court Thursday on the burglary incident; now, he faces arraignment Friday in his new case.

Here are all the charges Winslow is facing, according to TMZ Sports:



two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape;



two counts of forcible rape;



one count of forcible sodomy;



one count of forcible oral copulation;



two counts of residential burglary, and;



one count of indecent exposure.



If convicted on all charges, Winslow would face life in prison.