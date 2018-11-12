Photo: Getty

You can thank your auntie’s woke prayer circle for their hard work—or the world’s most potent calcium supplements—because Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital on Friday and apparently is already back at work.

Working from home, that is, but as anyone who’s taken a WFH day knows, that definitely still counts (even if it means 300 percent more naps—whatever, you deserve).

Ginsburg—the second woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court and now, the high court’s oldest member—fell last Wednesday night while working in her office. According to BuzzFeed News, the 85-year-old RBG carried on, but after feeling discomfort overnight, she decided to check in at George Washington University Hospital the next morning, where doctors discovered she had fractured three ribs.

Cue widespread panic and hundreds of thousands of Americans considering the easiest way to send multivitamins, Wakanda purple drank, bubble balls, and their own damn ribs to the left-leaning Supreme Court justice.

But perhaps we shouldn’t have questioned the Notorious RBG’s resilience (on top of having a well-documented fitness routine, she’s a two-time cancer survivor).

As BuzzFeed News reports, Supreme Court spokesperson Kathleen L. Arberg informed reporters Friday morning that the hospital had dismissed Ginsburg. In fact, not only was she out—she was ready to go back to work.

“She is doing well and plans to work from home today,” Arberg told reporters. OK, RBG—not only did you take our wishes for a speedy recovery to heart, you just had to casually flex on everyone’s work ethic while you’re at it.

Fine, we’ll hold on to your ribs, but we do hope you’ll still at least consider the bubble ball, though.