Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Since his inauguration in 2017, Ya’ll’s President has ushered in both Neil Gorsuch and Brett “Boofing Devil’s Triangle” Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. And because The Devil is busy, we almost had a three-peat this morning when the Supreme Court announced that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after fracturing three of her ribs.



“She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning,” the court said in a statement on Thursday. “Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment.”

While we have yet to receive confirmation if the Dora Milaje is standing guard while Shuri fits the 85-year-old Ginsburg with brand new Vibranium-laced ribs, her age translates into increased concerns about her long-term health. Especially considering that according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in four adults age 65 and older fall each year. Resulting in injuries that are both severe and expensive as hell.

As such, Black Twitter did what Black Twitter does: They broke out the church fans and formed a prayer circle around The Notorious RBG because we’ll be good gotdamned if 45 gets another crack at further contaminating the highest court.

Advertisement

And if Shuri can’t save them and she needs new ribs? We got you, Ruth.

Advertisement

And we might’ve even found the culprit:



Advertisement

But much like the two ribs she broke in a similar fall in 2012, a stent she had placed in a blocked coronary artery in 2014, and prior bouts with both colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009, this too shall pass.

We wish her a speedy recovery.