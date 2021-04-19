A Quack Wants to Get Rid of a Queen: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Expel Auntie Maxine from Congress

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), aka QAnon’s favorite chew toy, is spending her time in Congress the way she spends most of her week: kicking around conspiracy theories and being the voice that no one listens to.



Advertisement

On Sunday the QUack issued a statement noting that she would be “be introducing a resolution to expel Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence,” the Hill reports.



QAnon’s favorite QAren noted Auntie Maxine’s participation in a demonstration in Brooklyn Center, Minn., on Saturday. Protests have been ongoing ever since police fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11.



Auntie Maxine told protesters that she was “going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” adding, “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue,” Fox News reported.



Maybe QAren is upset that Auntie Maxine was at an actual protest for real change, unlike the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol that Greene not only encouraged but supported. You know, the riot that led to five people being killed. That riot that was based on lies and conspiracy theories. Yep, that’s what old QAren supports.



The killing of Daunte Wright couldn’t have come at a worse time, as Minneapolis is still reeling from the police killing of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin, who is currently on trial.



Waters told reporters that if Chauvin is not found guilty, “we’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” according to Fox News.



Advertisement

QAren claimed that Auntie Maxine’s calls for protest to continue “led to more violence and a drive by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning.”



QAren’s dumbass was talking about a shooting in which two guardsmen were injured early Sunday morning when a gunman fired at a Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis Police Department neighborhood security team, the Minnesota National Guard said, the Hill reports.



Advertisement

How in the hell could Auntie Maxine have had anything to do with this? This isn’t like she continued to push a lie about an election being stolen from an overweight orange racist walrus.



If we all just ignore QAren, much like Paris Hilton, she will just go away.



In Rihanna’s name we pray, Amen.

