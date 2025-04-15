A Man Who Says He Drove for Vin Diesel For Nearly 20 Years Shares Shocking Allegations

They say if you want to know the truth about someone, ask their employees. Well, actor Vin Diesel may not want anyone doing that right now after a man who says he was Diesel’s driver for nearly two decades just came out with some awful allegations about how he was treated while working for the “Fast and Furious” star and how their professional relationship came to an end.

In a now-viral video posted on TikTok, the unnamed man alleges he’s got 18 years’ worth of dirt on Diesel and most of it does not make him look good.

“I know things about him that I would not say, but Vin is not a nice guy,” he said.

The man went on to talk about a disagreement with Diesel, who was raised by his white mother and his African-American stepfather, after the actor directed a racial slur toward him.

“We had a falling out because he called me the N-word one night,” the man said.

The Root has reached out to representatives for Diesel for comments but have not received a response. We will update it the story, regarding the man’s claims when we hear from Diesel’s rep.

In the clip, the man reveals other shocking allegations, including that he was not paid when the actor was out of town. He added that after nearly two decades of driving for Diesel, he was let go from his position without a warning – a situation that ruined him financially and left him homeless.

“I sleep at the airport at night, and it’s very hard on me at my age,” he said.

When asked what he’d say to Diesel if he had a chance to speak to him, the man said he’d have one important question – “Why did you treat me that way?

The clip has received over 600,000 views, and although Diesel has not reacted to the allegations as of this post, commenters seem to be standing by the accuser, hoping he gets an opportunity to cash in on his story.

“This guy needs a book deal,” wrote someone in the comments.

Other commenters believe the fact that this man has not already tried to cash in on some of the dirt he has on Diesel says a lot about his charater.

“For him to know things about Vin and not say anything even after being done like that says volumes about his character,” wrote someone else.