Vivica A. Fox Talks The Interrogation Room, Iconic Roles, & Where She'd Hide A Body
A Look Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's $2 Million LA Home, Now Up for Sale

Beauty + Style

While he famous couple wards off divorce rumors, they're letting go of a home they've owned for the last 15 years. Let's take a look inside!

By
Shanelle Genai
Image for article titled A Look Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith&#39;s $2 Million LA Home, Now Up for Sale
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Realtor.com (Getty Images)

As rumors continue to swirl about the marriage status between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, their latest move isn’t doing well to quell all the negativity. But it might make the next homeowner very happy.

According to Realtor.com, the couple put one of their Los Angeles homes on the market towards the end of March and we’ve got all the details of the gorgeous home. Originally purchased back in 2012 for $910,000, the famous duo have reportedly never lived in the Mediterranean-style, Woodland Hills home but it remained a part of their sprawling real estate portfolio for the last 15 years.

The 4,146 square foot home boasts five-bedrooms and five and a half-bathrooms, a spacious primary suite, gourmet kitchen, high ceilings, and an open floor plan. Outside in the backyard, it has a pool, hot tub and a covered patio for outdoor entertainment. And all of it can be now be yours for the low, low price of $2 million.

This marks the second property that that the couple has sold in recent months—they previously sold a five-bedroom home in the Baltimore which was listed for $795,000 back in January 2024. It’s also worth noting that Will and Jada have been living separately for years now so them parting ways with a home shouldn’t come as a surprise.

But a for sale sign means we get to take a look inside, so keep reading to see all the goodness!

Front View

Front View

Image for article titled A Look Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith&#39;s $2 Million LA Home, Now Up for Sale
Screenshot: Realtor.com

The gorgeous Mediterranean style, two-story home comes complete with a privacy fence, so no need to worry about nosey neighbors all that much!

Grand Staircase

Grand Staircase

Image for article titled A Look Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith&#39;s $2 Million LA Home, Now Up for Sale
Photo: Instagram/House of Celebs

One of the undeniable beauties of the home, the grand staircase serves as an amazing dividing factor between the two floors.

Informal Landing Area

Informal Landing Area

Image for article titled A Look Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith&#39;s $2 Million LA Home, Now Up for Sale
Screenshot: instagram/House of Celebs

On the main floor, the informal landing space could also double as an informal dining so that you can have plenty of options to chill and make yourself at home.

Living Room

Living Room

Image for article titled A Look Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith&#39;s $2 Million LA Home, Now Up for Sale
Screenshot: Realtor.com

While not necessarily the most spacious living room of most celebrity homes, this is still a cozy and roomy enough space for folks to get around and enjoy themselves.

Living Room, View 2

Living Room, View 2

Image for article titled A Look Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith&#39;s $2 Million LA Home, Now Up for Sale
Screenshot: Realtor.com

Upon entering the space, you quickly take in all of the stylish things the home has to offer!

Bedroom

Bedroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith&#39;s $2 Million LA Home, Now Up for Sale
Screenshot: Realtor.com

Presumably the primary suite, this gorgeous bedroom, has ample seating and space for anybody to enjoy. And who wouldn’t love the shiny, hardwood floors?

Kitchen

Kitchen

Image for article titled A Look Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith&#39;s $2 Million LA Home, Now Up for Sale
Screenshot: Instagram/House of Celebs

Complete with stainless steel appliances and tasteful woodwork, this kitchen would be any cooks dream and has enough to have everything at arm’s length.

Informal Living and Dining Room

Informal Living and Dining Room

Image for article titled A Look Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith&#39;s $2 Million LA Home, Now Up for Sale
Screenshot: Instagram/House of Celebs

Listen, we ge it—you don’t always want to have to eat at the kitchen table if you don’t have to. And that’s exactly why this informal living room space exists so you can kick back and enjoy your meal or company in the most comfortable way possible!

Backyard

Backyard

Image for article titled A Look Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith&#39;s $2 Million LA Home, Now Up for Sale
Screenshot: Realtor.com

Now we have to admit, this is a pretty small pool and hot tub for $2 million but some water amenities are better than none, we suppose.

Backyard, View 2

Backyard, View 2

Image for article titled A Look Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith&#39;s $2 Million LA Home, Now Up for Sale
Screenshot: Instagram/House of Celebs

The biggest plus about the outdoor space has probably got to be the grassy area that looks like it’s big enough to host a pretty decent barbecue in the summertime. But the covered patio leaves much to be desired.

