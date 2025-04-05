A Look Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's $2 Million LA Home, Now Up for Sale

As rumors continue to swirl about the marriage status between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, their latest move isn’t doing well to quell all the negativity. But it might make the next homeowner very happy.

Advertisement

According to Realtor.com, the couple put one of their Los Angeles homes on the market towards the end of March and we’ve got all the details of the gorgeous home. Originally purchased back in 2012 for $910,000, the famous duo have reportedly never lived in the Mediterranean-style, Woodland Hills home but it remained a part of their sprawling real estate portfolio for the last 15 years.

The 4,146 square foot home boasts five-bedrooms and five and a half-bathrooms, a spacious primary suite, gourmet kitchen, high ceilings, and an open floor plan. Outside in the backyard, it has a pool, hot tub and a covered patio for outdoor entertainment. And all of it can be now be yours for the low, low price of $2 million.

This marks the second property that that the couple has sold in recent months—they previously sold a five-bedroom home in the Baltimore which was listed for $795,000 back in January 2024. It’s also worth noting that Will and Jada have been living separately for years now so them parting ways with a home shouldn’t come as a surprise.

But a for sale sign means we get to take a look inside, so keep reading to see all the goodness!