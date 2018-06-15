Superfly, the remake of the classic flick Super Fly, hits theaters today. The film’s soundtrack is executive-produced by Future.

Future, Imma let you finish, but the original Super Fly (1972) had one of the most iconic soundtracks of all time. Produced by Curtis Mayfield with songs like “Little Child Runnin’ Wild,” “Pusherman” and “Give Me Your Love,” that soundtrack is an undeniable classic that carried a strong message. Mayfield made it clear that he sought to challenge the allure of the drug dealer and call out the damage caused in his community. Sonically, there’s a lotta heat on that album.

One of the new soundtrack’s producers, Grammy Award winner Rico Love, spoke to The Root about his approach, the genius of Mayfield and why the original holds the crown. Watch the video above.