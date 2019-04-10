Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Last month, Van Jones spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Let that sink in. CPAC is basically Freaknik for conservatives and those who think like them, and Van Jones, under no duress, spoke on his own free will.



Van Jones has gone full Kanye. He rolls with the Kardashians and I don’t know if the exchange for buddying up to Kim in order to help get criminal justice reform passed was worth it, but you know who thinks so:

Van Jones.

My theory is that the real Van Jones is somewhere underground in a red jumpsuit being held prisoner while the copy of Van Jones is running a muck.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Van Jones is on his Van Jones shit and since I’m tired of writing about him, this latest bit will just be a gif reaction to Van Jones’ latest claim in a piece for Vogue about how Kim Kardashian West is becoming woke.

“I watched Kim Kardashian unleash the most effective, emotionally intelligent intervention that I’ve ever seen in American politics,” Jones said. Maybe Jones didn’t realize that the meeting was between two propped up vapid, cardboard cutouts whose fans have made them into real life beings undeserving of their stature.

When readers first heard this they thought:

Advertisement

and:

then:

Advertisement

I initially thought this:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

I figured Van was like this after meeting Kim:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Because he stays busy doing this, now:



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

He went from this:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

To this:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

To this:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Now many in the black community are looking at Van like this: