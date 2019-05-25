



Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On Friday, a federal judge in California temporarily blocked Donald Trump’s invalid administration, preventing the transfer of $1 billion in Defense Department funds to build a border fencing wall.

As reported by NPR, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam’s injunction “did not include ruling on an additional $3.6 billion in funds from military construction projects that have yet to be identified by the Defense Department.” However, it did temporarily block the administration from moving forward with “anti-drug activity” projects in Texas and Arizona. Gilliam’s ruling declared Trump cannot disburse the funds without congressional approval.

After Congress refused to meet Trump’s multi-billion dollar funding for a southern border wall, in February Trump declared a national emergency to try to gain access to the billions he was denied.

Trump and his godless minions top officials had argued that there is an immigration “crisis” on the southern border, though Democrats and allies have firmly opposed this characterization, saying the only crisis at the border is a humanitarian one. On Thursday it was announced that yet another migrant child had died while in government internment camps custody.

In either case, the move to unilaterally bypass congress was shut down.

Gilliam wrote in the ruling: “The position that when Congress declines the Executive’s request to appropriate funds, the Executive nonetheless may simply find a way to spend those funds ‘without Congress’ does not square with fundamental separation of powers principles dating back to the earliest days of our Republic.” He has set the next conference in the case for June 5.

The lawsuit that prompted this block was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on behalf of the plaintiffs, the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition.