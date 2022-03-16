One of HBO’s most underrated series is returning for Season 3. According to Entertainment Weekly, the hilarious A Black Lady Sketch Show is set to premiere its third season April 8 at 11/10c p.m. Creator/star Robin Thede is back with co-stars Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend.

Among the interesting teases, Thede confirmed in her interview with EW.com is that the show will finally reveal the origins behind the “end of the world” storyline.

“We will find out who or what was responsible for the end of the world and what the fate of the women will be,” Thede said. “The other seasons it’s always kind of been left open-ended; we know that someone was at the door in Season 1, and it ended up being kind of a dream within a dream, Inception sort of moment for my character, and then at the end of Season 2 we saw on the computer screen that someone was watching us in the warehouse.”

First of all, if you haven’t seen A Black Lady Sketch Show, what are you doing with your life? Secondly, if you’re ready to jump in, start with the skits “Bad Bitch Support Group,” “Courtroom Kiki,” “On My Own,” “Black Table Talk” and “Wigzard of Oz.”

Thede also announced that among the 40 Season 3 guest stars will be director Ava DuVernay, actors Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Vanessa Williams and Lance Reddick, and comedians Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier and Wayne Brady.

The ladies’ true location has already been teased in an Easter egg, but Thede implies there may be more to what we think we know.

“We also saw…in one of the later episodes in Season 2, the women are in like a communications room trying to figure out if there’s anybody else out in the world, and they look at a dot of where they are in the map,” she said. “But before they zoom out on the map, you can tell where the four of them are. If you notice, and you might not have, but I will tell you: They were under the White House...that has something to do with what we’ll see. But that’s one of the little Easter egg moments that I don’t think a lot of people caught. That is like a HUGE piece of information that you can’t appreciate right now!”

Thede also dropped the news that there’s been an overarching throughline in the sketches, as well as the interstitials. Well that just means I need to take very careful notes while watching Season 3.

“It would be worth rewatching Season 1 and 2 to follow not only the interstitial storyline about the women first in the house then in the warehouse, but also during the sketches,” she said. “You’ll start to see in this season a lot of the same…you’ll start to see some patterns amongst the sketches and the interstitials that will all culminate in the finale of Season 3.”

A Black Lady Sketch Show is available on HBO Max, with Season 3 premiering April 8 at 11/10c p.m. on HBO.