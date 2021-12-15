One of the hilarious stars of A Black Lady Sketch Show is set to bring more funny into the world. Variety reports Ashley Nicole Black has signed a multiyear overall deal with Warner Bros Television Group.



Advertisement

In addition to being a writer and performer on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, Black is also a writer on Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show, as well as a writer and producer on season 2 of Ted Lasso.

Black “will create and produce original programming for all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable, and the broadcast networks.”

“I’ve been at work all day receiving little pops of virtual love every time I made it back to my phone. Thank you all for the support! Can’t wait to make something just to make y’all laugh,” Black tweeted.

G/O Media may get a commission great holiday present SeaVees SeaChange Slides Sustainable and snug

Made from recycled fleece and rubber outsoles, the vegan sneaker-style slides are cozy, comfortable, and a great present for yourself or a loved one. Buy for $68 at SeaVees

In 2017, Black won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In 2021, Black received two nominations for her work on The Amber Ruffin Show and A Black Lady Sketch Show.



Black’s partner in hilarious crime on A Black Lady Sketch Show, Robin Thede showed her support on Twitter.



Advertisement

“Listen, if you work in this business and every single person around you isn’t shining, you are doing it wrong!,” Thede tweeted. “@ashleyn1cole is a BOSS and a kind & funny queen! It is my absolute HONOR to see her shine in this new deal. Welcome to WB!”

Advertisement

Ruffin also added her congratulations on Twitter writing, “My friends are having a good day!”



Advertisement

Black is a writer and supervising producer on the upcoming AppleTV+ series Bad Monkey, which hails from Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and stars Vince Vaughn.

In the meantime, you can catch Black’s work on A Black Lady Sketch Show, currently streaming on HBO Max and The Amber Ruffin Show, streaming on Peacock.