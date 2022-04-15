Updated as of 1:40 p.m.ET: Amina Muaddi, Fenty shoe designer and close friend of Rihanna, has put out a statement vehemently denying that she played any part in the alleged breakup of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

In a post to her Instagram story and Twitter, the designer wrote:

I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed this fake gossip—fabricated with such malicious intent—would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h, IU’ve been reminded that we livein a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life. Therefore, I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business—I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend! Amina”

See original story below:

Despite what Lizzo’s 2021 song may have said, all the rumors AREN’T true. Especially not the latest one’s regarding Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s alleged breakup. I’ll explain.

On Thursday, a user on Twitter sent out a tweet that the fashionably famous couple had allegedly broken up due to Rocky’s alleged infidelity. The blogger claimed that the “LSD” rapper cheated on Rih with shoe designer Amina Muaddi, even though Instagram pictures of the ANTI artist show her rocking Muaddi’s design as recent as two days ago. But because potentially scandalous rumors tend to be social media’s bread and butter, the tweet naturally went viral, causing many to express their thoughts and disdain.

However, thanks to a source close to the pair, reportedly that breakup talk is just that. According to TMZ, the source with “direct ties” to the two explained that the rumor is “100 percent false on both counts,” later noting that it was “1 million percent not true. They’re fine.”

Now look, I’m no super sleuth detective but I, too, have a hard time believing this rumor. Never mind the fact cheating on your partner WHILE THEY’RE CARRYING YOUR BABY is abhorrent, Rihanna was just gushing about her and Rocky’s love to Vogue magazine three days ago. Do you really think if there was even a whiff of infidelity, Rih’s camp would let that much get publicized? Celebrities are calculated, and if they have the right team behind them, they think ahead. And from the looks of Rihanna’s billionaire status and business moves, it’s clear she has that. Much like this source, I’m going to bet my money on this not being true.

BUT! If there turns out to be some merit to this, I’m probably gonna be shaking my head in disbelief ‘til the cows come home. Because how is it that Beyoncé gets cheated on, Halle Berry, gets cheated on, and NOW RIHANNA?! Thee Robyn Rihanna Fenty?? To quote Rocky himself: “it ain’t safe, it ain’t safe, it ain’t safe, it ain’t safe.”