90s Baddie Maia Campbell Resurfaces on Social Media, Shocking Everyone

It’s always a good sign when you see a former star from back in the day still doing well in today’s day and age—and that’s exactly what fans got when new photos of 90s popular actress Maia Campbell resurfaced on social media after a long hiatus. And the update she’s sharing now seems to be a step in the right direction.

As you may or may not know, Campbell first stole hearts thanks to her role on the “In the House” back in 1995. However, heR rise to stardom would quickly become mired with controversy as the actress would struggle with bipolar disorder and addiction issues. Her dysfunctional life would also make headlines back in 2012 when she and her daughter appeared on “Iyanla, Fix My Life” in an attempt to hash out their deep rooted problems.

Now, however, it seems things have finally taken a turn for the better as Campbell recently posted a brand new selfie with her hairdresser Jayon Glen on Instagram over the weekend. This post marked her first one in months.

Campbell looked stunning in the photograph with many of her fans and followers noting how well she looked after all the hardships she faced.

“Damn she bounced back to the 90s. Best wishes,” wrote one user in her comments section.

“God can turn it all around,” another user said.

Speaking of which, one thing Campbell hopes to also get turned around is hee career in Hollywood and she subsequently called one major Hollywood player to help her do so: Tyler Perry.

In a followup video posted on Monday, Campbell explained how she wants Perry’s help in bringing to life her late mother Bebe Moore Campbell’s book, “72 Hour Hold.” Campbell’s mother passed away in 2006.

“Everybody keeps asking me, ‘what do I wanna do with my career?’ And honestly, I can say that I really wanna get in touch with Tyler Perry and have him produce my mother [Bebe Moore Campbell]’s book, “72 Hour Hold,” she said.

She continued:

“It was a monumental book for me. It was a New York Times bestseller and July is Mental Health Awareness Month. So, I’m still on that campaign. Keep me up in prayer. Thank you for praying for me and I’m gonna do my best to make you guys happy.”

Perry has yet to officially respond to Campbell’s request but if he does, this might just be the restart and revival that could prove fruitful to her ongoing career.

Glad to see your doing well, Maia!