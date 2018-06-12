Screenshot: ABC 7 NY

Police are looking for answers after a 73-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his Bronx, N.Y., apartment, just days after scoring $10,000 in the lottery.

According to the New York Daily News, cops went to Owen Dillard’s Beekman Avenue apartment just after 8:30 p.m. Monday after his 60-year-old fiancee found his body in the living room and called for help.

Dillard’s stepson, Jesus Pagan, told the news site that the older man was recently diagnosed with cancer and had also just won $10,000 in the New York Lotto game.

“He used to lend out money. He hit the lottery a couple of times,” Pagan said.

Dillard also drove a 2017 Cadillac, Pagan added, “so people knew he had money.”

“For him to die like this shouldn’t stay in vain, because D was a sweet old man and everybody knows that, so I just pray to God that whoever did this they find them ASAP,” Edna Baez, another relative, added, according to ABC 7 NY.

Advertisement

Police have not identified any suspects or a motive thus far.