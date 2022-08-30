It seems like the price of just about everything is going up these days. And if you’re spending more on everything from gas to groceries, it doesn’t leave you a whole lot to spend on a new fall wardrobe. But don’t worry, we’ve scoured the web for great looks that won’t break the bank. These designer dupes prove you don’t have to compromise on style just because you’re on a budget.
Cadey Lace-Up Sneakers - Universal Thread (Target)
You can always count on Target for great looks for less. And at $24.99, these Lace-Up Sneakers from Universal Thread are the perfect comfy dupe for the higher priced Court Sneakers in Calf Hair from Madewell. Whether you wear them with a pair of jeans or a maxi dress, this neutral sneaker is guaranteed to be one of your go-to wardrobe staples this fall.
Camera Crossbody Bag - Universal Thread
At $25, Target’s Crossbody camera bag from Universal Thread is a great inexpensive dupe for the Marc Jacobs Snapshot bag. The Marc Jacobs version will run you $325. With all of those leftover coins, you might actually be able to cop yourself a new outfit to wear with your bag.
Women’s Comet Wooden Heel Mules - Time and Tru
If you think you can’t get hot fashion from Walmart, think again. These Wooden Heel Mules from Time and Tru are a great alternative to the more expensive variety you’ll find at J. Crew. The studded detail make the Walmart version look just as luxe as the J.Crew pair.
Faux Leather Leggings - Time and Tru
If you’re anything like me, you’ve never met a pair of leggings you didn’t like. And these faux leather leggings from Time and Tru should be a fall wardrobe staple. At $15.96, they are a fraction of the cost of the popular Spanx version.
Envelope Clutch - A New Day
This envelope clutch from Target’s A New Day line is the perfect little go-to bag for a night out. And at $20, it’s way cheaper than this $128 version from Rebecca Minkoff. The money you save will definitely cover another round at the bar.
Women’s Lug Combat Boots with Side Pouch - No Boundaries
If you’re looking for an inexpensive combat boot, check out this lug boot with side pouch from No Boundaries at Walmart. At less than $35, it’s cheaper than the $129 Thora-P lace up boot from Steve Madden and even cheaper than the $1,600 Prada version. How’s that for saving?
Halter Jumpsuit - Shein
Fashionistas on a budget know Shein is the place to go for designer dupes. And at $22, this halter satin jumpsuit is way less expensive than the $69.90 version from Zara. Now you can buy yourself a new night out look without the guilt.
