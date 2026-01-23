Athletes Who Became More Successful Than Their Professional Athlete Fathers!

The athletic gene can sometimes be passed down to superstar’s children. Most of the time, the offspring of a professional sports player miss it, or they lack interest in following their parent’s chosen career. Even rarer are the children of pros who carry their parents’ mantle and surpass them in ways they never imagined.

The expectation of a superior athlete having children who match their skill, talent and ability is typically expected. If you had placed a bet on NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan’s sons, Jeffrey or Marcus, you would have possibly anticipated that one— if not both of them— would have made a lot of noise on the basketball court, considering they carry the genes of their superhuman father who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. But, alas, as most basketball and/or Jordan fans know, it wasn’t even close.

Let’s not talk about second-year NBA player, LeBron (Bronny) James Jr. You would think the elder son of the history-making and record-breaking LeBron Sr. would float on the court as effortlessly as his 18-season-playing father. Yet, with many folks believing nepotism is the reason Bronny was drafted (and with a guaranteed contract, no less, especially for a No. 55 draft pick) and on the current Lakers team, NBA fans are disappointed in the young man who isn’t even averaging two points a game…whenever he is allowed on the floor that is.

Yet, there ARE some players who took after their fathers and, surprisingly, have done (or are doing) a better job than their own father would have anticipated!

Here are a few of them.

Father: Dell Curry Son: Stephen Curry

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 14: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and his father and former NBA Player, Dell Curry pose for a photo before a game on December 14, 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

If you’re a sports fan, you KNOW who Steph Curry is. Possibly the most elite long-distance three-point shooter to ever lace up some sneakers, Steph has defied odds for an athlete of his stature, who, when attending Davidson College during his collegiate career, was barely expected to make any noise in the NBA. Surprise, surprise!

His father Dell Curry, who played for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors, won the 1994 Sixth Man of the Year Award, but his son? No shade to Dell, but Steph probably has more accolades in one year than his father had his entire career. The four-time NBA Champion has done so much and may still have several more years left while he continues to light up the court for the only team he has ever been on in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors.

Father: Ken Griffey Son: Ken Griffey Jr.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 04: Father and son and former professional baseball players Ken Griffey Sr (L) and Ken Griffey Jr. visit the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Let’s be clear here, Ken Griffey was a respectable and popular player while circling the bases on the baseball diamond. Griffey, who played the majority of his career with the Cincinnati Reds (winning two World Series and being a three-time All-Star), is in the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

But the son who is his namesake? There is only one thing (well, two things in reality) that Griffey Sr. has that Jr. does not own: two World Series titles. Yet, among his son’s MANY achievements, he was a 13-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove Winner and a seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner, just to name a few. And, oh yeah, his popularity was through the rafters!

Father: Joe “Jellybean” Bryant Son: Kobe “Bean” Bryant

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 05: Kobe and Joe Bryant (L) share a laugh at the Kobe Basketball Academy at Loyola Marymount University on July 5, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, father of the late-Kobe Bryant, not only played in the NBA but also served as a head coach for several years. The former did not have the kind of career that would make people envious, but he did have an eight-year NBA career before playing overseas in Italy. But, we ALL know who Kobe was and what he had accomplished as a professional basketball player.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend transcended the sport of basketball, and when speaking to basketball purists, he is often compared more to Jordan than LeBron is compared to MJ. In some circles, Kobe is the second-best player to grace the NBA. Winning one less NBA Championship than Jordan (Jordan has six, while Kobe has taken home five), Kobe has so many accolades that it would take up several more pages and then a couple more.

Father: Floyd Mayweather Sr. Son: Floyd Mayweather Jr.

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 26: (L-R) Floyd Mayweather Jr. hugs Floyd Mayweather Sr. after defeating Conor McGregor by TKO in their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Floyd Jr. followed his father into the boxing ring and was initially trained by him before hitting stardom. Floyd Sr. had a boxing record of 28–6–1, with 18 technical knockouts. Not a shabby record, but his claim to fame was being knocked out by World Champion boxer Sugar Ray Leonard in his last professional bout.

Yet, those boxing instincts that his son, Floyd Jr., picked up from him have made him one of the greatest fighters to ever lace a pair of boxing gloves. Not only was he a terror in the ring, ending his storied career undefeated, but his nickname “Money” reflects his massive fortune outside the ring, as he still commands top dollar for exhibition matches across the globe. His 50-0 record includes 27 knockouts.