Athletes Who Became More Successful Than Their Professional Athlete Fathers!

The athletic gene can sometimes be passed down to superstar’s children. Most of the time, the offspring of a professional sports player miss it, or they lack interest in following their parent’s chosen career. Even rarer are the children of pros who carry their parents’ mantle and surpass them in ways they never imagined.
The expectation of a superior athlete having children who match their skill, talent and ability is typically expected. If you had placed a bet on NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan’s sons, Jeffrey or Marcus, you would have possibly anticipated that one— if not both of them— would have made a lot of noise on the basketball court, considering they carry the genes of their superhuman father who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. But, alas, as most basketball and/or Jordan fans know, it wasn’t even close.
Let’s not talk about second-year NBA player, LeBron (Bronny) James Jr. You would think the elder son of the history-making and record-breaking LeBron Sr. would float on the court as effortlessly as his 18-season-playing father. Yet, with many folks believing nepotism is the reason Bronny was drafted (and with a guaranteed contract, no less, especially for a No. 55 draft pick) and on the current Lakers team, NBA fans are disappointed in the young man who isn’t even averaging two points a game…whenever he is allowed on the floor that is.
Yet, there ARE some players who took after their fathers and, surprisingly, have done (or are doing) a better job than their own father would have anticipated!
Here are a few of them.
Father: Dell Curry Son: Stephen Curry
If you’re a sports fan, you KNOW who Steph Curry is. Possibly the most elite long-distance three-point shooter to ever lace up some sneakers, Steph has defied odds for an athlete of his stature, who, when attending Davidson College during his collegiate career, was barely expected to make any noise in the NBA. Surprise, surprise!
His father Dell Curry, who played for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors, won the 1994 Sixth Man of the Year Award, but his son? No shade to Dell, but Steph probably has more accolades in one year than his father had his entire career. The four-time NBA Champion has done so much and may still have several more years left while he continues to light up the court for the only team he has ever been on in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors.
Father: Ken Griffey Son: Ken Griffey Jr.
Let’s be clear here, Ken Griffey was a respectable and popular player while circling the bases on the baseball diamond. Griffey, who played the majority of his career with the Cincinnati Reds (winning two World Series and being a three-time All-Star), is in the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.
But the son who is his namesake? There is only one thing (well, two things in reality) that Griffey Sr. has that Jr. does not own: two World Series titles. Yet, among his son’s MANY achievements, he was a 13-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove Winner and a seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner, just to name a few. And, oh yeah, his popularity was through the rafters!
Father: Joe “Jellybean” Bryant Son: Kobe “Bean” Bryant
Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, father of the late-Kobe Bryant, not only played in the NBA but also served as a head coach for several years. The former did not have the kind of career that would make people envious, but he did have an eight-year NBA career before playing overseas in Italy. But, we ALL know who Kobe was and what he had accomplished as a professional basketball player.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend transcended the sport of basketball, and when speaking to basketball purists, he is often compared more to Jordan than LeBron is compared to MJ. In some circles, Kobe is the second-best player to grace the NBA. Winning one less NBA Championship than Jordan (Jordan has six, while Kobe has taken home five), Kobe has so many accolades that it would take up several more pages and then a couple more.
Father: Floyd Mayweather Sr. Son: Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Floyd Jr. followed his father into the boxing ring and was initially trained by him before hitting stardom. Floyd Sr. had a boxing record of 28–6–1, with 18 technical knockouts. Not a shabby record, but his claim to fame was being knocked out by World Champion boxer Sugar Ray Leonard in his last professional bout.
Yet, those boxing instincts that his son, Floyd Jr., picked up from him have made him one of the greatest fighters to ever lace a pair of boxing gloves. Not only was he a terror in the ring, ending his storied career undefeated, but his nickname “Money” reflects his massive fortune outside the ring, as he still commands top dollar for exhibition matches across the globe. His 50-0 record includes 27 knockouts.
