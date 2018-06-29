Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Every time Sen. Marco Rubio opens his mouth or takes his hands from around the president’s pants leg to send out a tweet, he inches closer to frontrunner in the race for the most horrible Republican.



Less than 24 hours after five of her colleagues were gunned down in a heartless act of senseless violence, Capital Gazette reporter Selene San Felice gave an emotional interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. Not only had five of her colleagues just been killed inside the Annapolis, Md., newsroom where she worked—San Felice was literally in the newsroom when it happened. During the interview, she noted that she didn’t care about “thoughts and prayers” if that was all elected officials were willing to do to help.

“I’m going to need more than a couple days of news coverage and some thoughts and prayers because our whole lives have been shattered. And so thanks for your prayers, but I couldn’t give a fuck about them if there’s nothing else,” San Felice said.



Rubio didn’t jump into the fray to offer more than “thoughts and prayers” during this tragedy; in fact, this bastion of backwash decided that he should take his slimy ass to Twitter Friday morning to bash San Felice for using foul language on national TV.

Seriously, how low must you be to pick this moment to become the fucking ethics police?

