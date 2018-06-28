Photo: AP

A gunman opened fire with a shotgun, killing five people at the Capital Gazette paper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday.



The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, reports that five people were killed and others were “gravely injured.”

The shooting reportedly began around 2:35 p.m. at the Capital Gazette office. At around 3:15 p.m. police confirmed they were responding to an “active shooter.” The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also confirmed it was responding to a “shooting incident.”

A source tells CNN that an “uncooperative” suspect is in custody. He has not been identified and CBS News reports that the gunman is a white male, in his 20s, who didn’t have an ID.

Phil Davis, a Gazette crime reporter, who was there during the shooting said that multiple people were shot. He wrote on Twitter after the incident, while he waited to be interviewed by police.

“Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” Davis wrote on Twitter. “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”





Screenshot: Twitter.com/PhilDavis_CG

Gazette intern, Anthony Messenger, also tweeted out for help during the incident.



Davis also described how devastating the incident was.

“As much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless,” Davis said.



He also said he didn’t know why the shooter decided to stop firing. That was the last statement he gave before police arrived and surrounded the shooter.

“I don’t know why. I don’t know why he stopped,” he said.

President Trump offered his “thoughts and prayers” to the victims and their families early Thursday evening.

This story is updating ...