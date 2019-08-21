Screenshot: WSB-TV

On Tuesday night, four students suffered injuries during a shooting outside of an Atlanta University Center library.

WSB-TV reports that the shooting occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of James P. Brawley Drive and Beckwith Street during a block party celebrating the first day of class. Students from Clark Atlanta University, Spelman and Morehouse were in attendance.



“For somebody to come over here and just start shooting stuff up when people just trying to have fun, it’s kind of ridiculous,” sophomore Alexis Carter told WSB-TV.



When police arrived on the scene, they discovered four female students between the ages of 17 to 19 suffering from a range of injuries, including gunshot wounds to the leg and chest. They were taken to nearby Grady Memorial Hospital and are currently listed as stable.

“It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other, and these people were just caught in the crossfire,” Atlanta police Capt. William Ricker told WSB-TV.



According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a prayer vigil is scheduled to take place at noon on Wednesday.

“Evil will not have its way on our campus,” the Clark Atlanta University Office of Religious Life wrote in an Instagram post, which included details pertaining to the vigil.