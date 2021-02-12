The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Black Joy

28 Days of Black Joy: For Colored Girls Who Have Considered New Content When the Reruns Are Enuf

jessicamoulite
Jessica Moulite
I’ll watch “Bridgerton”...eventually?
Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (Getty Images)

My Netflix account hates me.

There are only so many emails, push notifications and alerts the streaming platform can send me (cough, and that I can ignore, cough) about watching the latest, most anticipated, or record-breaking series and movies before I potentially face some serious, unknown ramifications like a character in an episode of Black Mirror, right?

My mental dramatizations about being forced to stay awake for hours to consume culturally relevant content aside, I have no real desire to give anything new a chance right now—and I’m alright with that.

I love reruns and I’m not alone. I’ve never felt as psychologically exhausted in my life as I have during this global pandemic and, with what feels like a million other things to think about, I don’t have the mental bandwidth to invest in new storylines and characters. It may sound extreme but I’d rather avoid unnecessary stress and tragedy, even in fictional worlds.

Not when I find so much joy in watching Lauren Speed radiate #BlackGirlMagic on screen and find genuine happiness on Love is Blind. Or when my boyfriend-in-my-mind Jordan Calloway effortlessly emanates “good guy energy” in the incredibly sweet film Always a Bridesmaid. And not much can beat falling into a marathon of the wonderfully produced Hip-Hop Evolution series that I first discovered at my old barbershop in Harlem.

Nowadays, I just prefer the comfort brought on by knowing the plot twists and turns that lay before me instead of the unknown and unpredictable. I like to think of it as self-care in the form of content moderation.

I know I’ll eventually get back to a place where my watch list isn’t stuck in early 2020 (and even prior to that, who am I kidding?), but in the meantime, I’ll keep rewatching what I already enjoy and trying my best to avoid spoilers.

Bridgerton can wait.

Jessica Moulite

Jessica Moulite is an award-winning Video Producer at The Root passionate about dismantling unjust societal power structures and all things Black culture. She's also probably watching “Living Single.”

